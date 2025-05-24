70 free shuttle buses arranged for Pushkaralu pilgrims

BHUPALPALLY : Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector Rahul Sharma has assured pilgrims that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth access to the Pushkar Ghat. He told TNIE that 70 free shuttle buses are operating from the main bus stand and designated private vehicle parking areas to the ghats.

“There is no need for pilgrims to worry about reaching the ghats. The state government has arranged a free shuttle service to ensure that no one has to walk the two-kilometre distance,” he said.

Rahul Sharma further stated that all necessary steps have been taken to handle the increasing number of pilgrims expected over the weekend.

“With only three days left for Saraswati Pushkaralu, we are expecting two lakh pilgrims every day in addition to the regular crowd. Moreover, an additional 80 acres of land have been utilised for vehicle parking.”

The Collector said that sanitation workers, police personnel, and volunteers have been deployed to manage crowd movement, maintain hygiene, and ensure the safety of pilgrims.