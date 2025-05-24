Dive deep into Dhrupad with Anant Gundecha

In fact, the Gundecha Brothers established the Dhrupad Sansthan in Bhopal. It is a unique musical academy patterned after the ancient guru-shishya (teacher-disciple) tradition of education, which the young singer swears by. “When I attended one of the classes, I realised that the reason I am not getting bored is because it can be improvised — there is no fixed way to go about it. Every time you attempt a raag, you are searching for something new,” he shares, with eagerness in his voice.

So, what is Anant’s favourite raag? Initially hesitant to choose, he eventually relents, saying, “Raag Bhimpalasi, an early evening raag. It is still in my mind because I taught everyone this raag in the workshop.”

Anant is someone with a unique understanding of Hindustani classical music. While his knowledge comes from two Dhrupad stalwarts, he is aware of changing times and realities. As such, he urges aspiring singers in the tradition to first find a good guru. “That is the most important step. Next, completely surrender to what your guru advises. As students, we tend to carry some ego, questioning authority. But don’t question…simply imbibe,” he underscores.

At the same time, he highlights the gaps in the music space, saying, “Institutional support is needed to reach out to newer, younger audiences. When children are exposed to music early on, they are likely to embrace it with much more warmth as they grow older, correct? Ideally, each city should have five to six music circles that invite both local and visiting musicians. If artists consistently present good music, a good audience will naturally build over time.”

It’s simple — for Anant, music is what made him who he is today. “It has taught me many, many lessons, and I keep learning.”