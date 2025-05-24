HMWSSB’s trenchless tech to detect water pollution in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is set to deploy the Quick Identification of Water Pollution Source, a pollution detection machine designed to pinpoint the source of water pollution in a given location, such as water pipelines and conduits. It utilises trenchless technology to examine pipelines without disruption and can help identify pollution issues and address them swiftly.

HMWSSB has invited expressions of interest from private manufacturing agencies with experience in the supply, delivery, and installation of QIWPS machines for any government sector. The scope covers the supply, delivery, commissioning and maintenance of QIWPS equipment for a period of five years.

The pollution detection machine will include an inspection camera, such as a self-levelling axial camera with a head and main body, and a CCD camera. The camera can operate up to 20 metres underwater and is equipped with high-brightness LEDs.

The QIWPS equipment includes a 120-metre-long fibreglass push cable and a stainless steel wheel with a built-in distance metre count encoder. It also comes equipped with an LCD screen, uses video encoding, and includes a wireless keyboard for data entry purposes.

The machine weighs between 23 to 28 kg, making it suitable for inspecting drinking water pipelines with diameters ranging from 60 mm to 300 mm. An Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) is included for a period of five years.