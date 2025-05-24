Hole-y Delight! Mad Over Donuts Lands in Hyderabad

There’s something about doughnuts that feels like childhood — sugary, soft and unapologetically indulgent. Now, that comforting bite of nostalgia has officially landed in Hyderabad with Mad Over Donuts (MOD) finally setting up their flagship store in the city. For years, people with a sweet tooth have waited, and now, the wait has a sprinkle-filled sweet reward.
The doughnuts at MOD are soft, delicious, and a must-try, with flavours like Double Trouble, Kit Kat, and Brownie. With the new experiential donut setup, you can now customise your doughnut just the way you like it. The beverages served complement the doughnuts perfectly, making it an ideal combination.
“I think it was always on the cards for us to come in, and eventually we realised that Hyderabad is a market we just had to enter. As a brand, we’ve only expanded to six cities so far, but Hyderabad is such a receptive city...here, bakery and biryani go hand in hand. It felt like the right time to open our own store here,” says Tarak Bhattacharya, executive director and CEO of MOD.
This isn’t just another dessert outlet. MOD’s Hyderabad store is one of its biggest flagships. The CEO expresses, “What makes it special is the experiential doughnut activity. Kids, adults, and anyone can come and try their hands at doughnut-making. It’s all about experiencing your own doughnut journey.”
With the rising tide of health-conscious consumers, MOD is also preparing to evolve its menu. “We’re already in the process of R&D for our vegan and sugar-free doughnuts. I always say that when you indulge, you don’t count calories. However, there is a segment that asks for healthier options, and we’re working on that too,” reveals Tarak.
Interestingly, the ideas for MOD’s creative flavours often come straight from its customers. He explains, “The mango, the Christmas doughnut, and even Diwali specials like Motichur Ladoo and Kaju Katli, all came from your suggestions. Someone said, ‘Do it with KitKat’, and that led us to tie up with Nestlé. Even the Dubai viral doughnuts, which are now 10% of our sales, are due to consumers’ demand.”
Tarak’s own favourites range from classics to the daring. “The Sugar Glaze is amazing, and so is the Double Trouble. The Dubai Viral Kunafa Donut has pleased my palate.” Finding the right spot in Hyderabad took time. Tarak speaks about the challenges he and his team faced while setting up a store in the city, saying, “Frankly, after all these years, getting into the city wasn’t really a challenge — people know the brand now. I wouldn’t call it a cakewalk though; we still needed the right location. Sarath City Capital Mall was always on our minds because the footfall here is unmatched. So, we waited for the perfect space, and once we got it, we went all in.”
Now that MOD is finally here, they’re only just getting started. Speaking about future plans, the CEO shares, “Over the next few months, we’ll add five more stores, including a couple of high-street ones — mostly in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.”
For Hyderabad, it’s not just the arrival of another dessert brand; it’s the beginning of a sweet new chapter, where doughnuts aren’t just eaten, they’re experienced.