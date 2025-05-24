Hole-y Delight! Mad Over Donuts Lands in Hyderabad

There’s something about doughnuts that feels like childhood — sugary, soft and unapologetically indulgent. Now, that comforting bite of nostalgia has officially landed in Hyderabad with Mad Over Donuts (MOD) finally setting up their flagship store in the city. For years, people with a sweet tooth have waited, and now, the wait has a sprinkle-filled sweet reward.

The doughnuts at MOD are soft, delicious, and a must-try, with flavours like Double Trouble, Kit Kat, and Brownie. With the new experiential donut setup, you can now customise your doughnut just the way you like it. The beverages served complement the doughnuts perfectly, making it an ideal combination.

“I think it was always on the cards for us to come in, and eventually we realised that Hyderabad is a market we just had to enter. As a brand, we’ve only expanded to six cities so far, but Hyderabad is such a receptive city...here, bakery and biryani go hand in hand. It felt like the right time to open our own store here,” says Tarak Bhattacharya, executive director and CEO of MOD.

This isn’t just another dessert outlet. MOD’s Hyderabad store is one of its biggest flagships. The CEO expresses, “What makes it special is the experiential doughnut activity. Kids, adults, and anyone can come and try their hands at doughnut-making. It’s all about experiencing your own doughnut journey.”

With the rising tide of health-conscious consumers, MOD is also preparing to evolve its menu. “We’re already in the process of R&D for our vegan and sugar-free doughnuts. I always say that when you indulge, you don’t count calories. However, there is a segment that asks for healthier options, and we’re working on that too,” reveals Tarak.