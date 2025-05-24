Kongunadu takes the spotlight

Known for its bold use of spices, locally sourced ingredients, and age-old culinary wisdom, Kongunadu cuisine hails from the western regions of Tamil Nadu. Offering a refreshing departure from the more widely recognised Chettinad fare, it presents a distinctive flavour profile that is both rustic and refined. At the food pop-up event ‘Flavours of Kongunadu with Chef Harshini’ at Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Hyderabadis were treated to an authentic taste of this lesser-known culinary tradition.

The festival featured a thoughtfully curated menu by Chef Harshini, founder of Soul on a Plate and a passionate advocate of Tamil cuisine. With her deep-rooted knowledge and contemporary flair, Chef Harshini crafted a dining experience that celebrated tradition and storytelling. Her menu invited diners to explore rare regional recipes passed down through generations.

Presented in a thali format for the tasting session, the meal was a vibrant showcase of Kongunadu flavours. We began with a zingy and refreshing Pacha Puli Rasam, a no-cook rasam made with raw tamarind, which immediately set the tone for the lunch.

The Vazhaipoo Vadai, crispy fritters made from banana flower, chana dal, curry leaves, onion, and spices — was a delightful starter. A standout dish was the Prawn Thokku, featuring succulent prawns simmered in a rich, spicy, tangy tomato-based sauce. Paired with Malli Biryani (a fragrant coriander-based biryani), it was simply irresistible.