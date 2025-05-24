Kongunadu takes the spotlight

Known for its bold use of spices, locally sourced ingredients, and age-old culinary wisdom, Kongunadu cuisine hails from the western regions of Tamil Nadu. Offering a refreshing departure from the more widely recognised Chettinad fare, it presents a distinctive flavour profile that is both rustic and refined. At the food pop-up event ‘Flavours of Kongunadu with Chef Harshini’ at Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Hyderabadis were treated to an authentic taste of this lesser-known culinary tradition.
The festival featured a thoughtfully curated menu by Chef Harshini, founder of Soul on a Plate and a passionate advocate of Tamil cuisine. With her deep-rooted knowledge and contemporary flair, Chef Harshini crafted a dining experience that celebrated tradition and storytelling. Her menu invited diners to explore rare regional recipes passed down through generations.
Presented in a thali format for the tasting session, the meal was a vibrant showcase of Kongunadu flavours. We began with a zingy and refreshing Pacha Puli Rasam, a no-cook rasam made with raw tamarind, which immediately set the tone for the lunch.
The Vazhaipoo Vadai, crispy fritters made from banana flower, chana dal, curry leaves, onion, and spices — was a delightful starter. A standout dish was the Prawn Thokku, featuring succulent prawns simmered in a rich, spicy, tangy tomato-based sauce. Paired with Malli Biryani (a fragrant coriander-based biryani), it was simply irresistible.
Another memorable combination was Pollachi Kozhi Kuzhambu with steamed rice. With its aromatic coconut base, the curry was comforting and indulgent. The Poondu Kuzhambu, a garlic-based tamarind curry infused with spice powders and herbs, brought a bold twist to the table and was a dramatic departure from typical fare.
The Kongu Mutton Biryani, distinct from the usual Hyderabadi style, featured white rice and melt-in-the-mouth mutton pieces which were delicately spiced and deeply satisfying. It was hard to resist a second helping.
A personal favourite was the Chicken Chinthamani; a dry, rustic preparation of chicken, roasted with bold masalas that were flavourful without being overpowering. We ended our flavourful journey on a sweet note with Karupatti Halwa, a dense, fudgy dessert made from wheat milk and palm jaggery, offering the perfect balance of richness and warmth.
The introduction of Kongunadu cuisine to Hyderabad marks an exciting opportunity for food lovers to explore a nuanced, heritage-rich culinary tradition. With its emphasis on fresh ingredients, subtle flavours, and time-honoured techniques, Kongunadu cuisine is a welcome addition to the city’s ever-evolving foodscape.