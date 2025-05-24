Mango Medley: A celebrations of all things aam and summer

During the event, Chef Shiv Parvesh, executive chef at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, shared some insights into the philosophy behind this unique experience, saying, “For another month, the entire menu is centred around mango. You can enjoy everything from mango cappuccinos and shakes to mango risotto, biryani, and even mango sushi. The best part is that all the mangoes are plucked directly from the mango trees on our property,” he underscored.

The goal was to take everyone back to the basics. Chef Shiv reminisced, “We all have our favourite trees from childhood — the ones we watered and cared for. As chefs, we see every ingredient as part of an emotional connection. For us, the mango tree represents a shared memory, and we want to bring that emotion to the table, presenting it through food.”

The ‘Mango Medley’ event didn’t just stop at the hands-on pickle making. The evening featured a high tea with a mango-themed menu that tantalised the senses. And that isn’t all! After the event, we were given a thoughtful takeaway gift — a mango-themed hamper filled with freshly made mango pickle, mango marmalade, and other fruity delights. For now, the ‘Mango Medley’ will remain a standout experience — one that celebrates the simplicity and beauty of the mango, and the joy of sharing special moments.