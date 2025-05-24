Mango Medley: A celebrations of all things aam and summer

As the evening sun began to set, casting a warm golden glow over the lush garden area at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, we found ourselves immersed in the tropical spirit of the ‘Mango Medley’ event. Waiting invitingly for us by the poolside was an expansive table, covered with raw mangoes and a colourful spread of spices, immediately setting a summery tone. We knew right then that the evening, held at Under the Mango Tree, was going to be something truly special.
The venue was all things mango, right from the invigorating scent of ripe mangoes everywhere to the yellow ochre décor. In fact, each mango was sourced directly from the hotel’s own mango tree. We were welcomed with refreshing mango mocktails, such as the tangy Aam Panna and the tropical Mango Sunrise, alongside cocktails like the zesty Mango Basil Martini and a perfectly balanced Mango Margarita. The melodious live music transformed the evening into sheer magic.
The highlight of the evening was a hands-on experience that had everyone excited — the mango pickle mixing event. Equipped with adorable mango-printed aprons and gloves, we eagerly dived into the world of spices and mangoes. Mixing raw mangoes with a variety of spices like salt, chilli powder, cumin (jeera), garlic, and more, soon filled the air with an aroma that immediately transported us back to our childhoods, reminding us of the pickles made by our grandmothers. As we added the final touch of oil and tasted our creations, the tangy, spicy goodness was almost beyond belief. We couldn’t help but feel a deep sense of accomplishment as we excelled at the delicious pickle we had made ourselves.
During the event, Chef Shiv Parvesh, executive chef at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, shared some insights into the philosophy behind this unique experience, saying, “For another month, the entire menu is centred around mango. You can enjoy everything from mango cappuccinos and shakes to mango risotto, biryani, and even mango sushi. The best part is that all the mangoes are plucked directly from the mango trees on our property,” he underscored.
The goal was to take everyone back to the basics. Chef Shiv reminisced, “We all have our favourite trees from childhood — the ones we watered and cared for. As chefs, we see every ingredient as part of an emotional connection. For us, the mango tree represents a shared memory, and we want to bring that emotion to the table, presenting it through food.”
The ‘Mango Medley’ event didn’t just stop at the hands-on pickle making. The evening featured a high tea with a mango-themed menu that tantalised the senses. And that isn’t all! After the event, we were given a thoughtful takeaway gift — a mango-themed hamper filled with freshly made mango pickle, mango marmalade, and other fruity delights. For now, the ‘Mango Medley’ will remain a standout experience — one that celebrates the simplicity and beauty of the mango, and the joy of sharing special moments.