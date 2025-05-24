My years in Mallepally!

Mallepally, just 3 km from Nampally, never makes it to the ‘Top 10 places to visit in Hyderabad’ lists. After living there for three years, even I wouldn’t put it there. But what it loses in rankings, it makes up for in street cred.

Before readers from Kondapur judge me, allow me to introduce Mallepally as the area where Mohammed Siraj developed his pace (okay, not exactly, but it’s 2 km away — he must’ve started his run-up from there). Also, it’s just 600 m from St. Ann’s, where Tabu went to primary school. A true fact that somehow replaced my memory of how to close a balance sheet.

Summer Land roast

If you ever pass by, have the fruit salad at Summer Land. You’ll understand how I let a juice shop humiliate me.

One day, I took my friends there. Big mistake. I asked the guy, “Bhai, how much is the special dry fruit salad?” He replied, “Padhlo. Vahan likha hua hai.”

My friends laughed at the sheer rudeness. Then he added: “Padho. general knowledge badhega. Nahi toh yahin rah jaoge. Tumhare doston sab US chale jaayenge.”

Whatever happened to ‘Customer is God?’ That was the most anti-customer service moment I’ve ever had.

My friends had a great time and said we should do this again. I never took them there again — but I did go alone.

Mutton chop

Once, I asked the mutton guy, “How much?” He said, “Rs 450.” I said, “Last week it was Rs 420, no?” He replied, “Phir pichle hafte ka bhi mila ke Rs 480 de.”

I haven’t haggled since. Ask my event managers.