NHRC dissatisfied with Hyderabad police report on Sandhya Theatre stampede, seeks detailed reply by June 13

HYDERABAD: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed dissatisfaction with the report submitted by the Hyderabad police regarding the Sandhya Theatre stampede, in which a woman died and her son was severely injured and remains under treatment. As a result, the NHRC has directed the city commissioner of police to submit a more detailed report by June 13.

According to NHRC, Hyderabad City police had earlier submitted an action-taken report dated March 20. In that report, the police attributed the incident to inadequate infrastructure at the theatre, including limited parking space and insufficient entry and exit points, which led to a large crowd gathering. The police also stated that permission for the event had been denied, and both the theatre management and the actor involved did not have authorisation to conduct a roadshow.

However, the commission noted that several aspects of the report were incomplete or unclear, prompting the need for a more comprehensive account.