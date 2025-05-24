Rumours of temple closure spike pilgrim surge at Telangana's Vemulawada

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: As the government’s previously announced plan to expand the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada approaches, rumours have triggered a massive surge in pilgrim numbers. A few days ago, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas announced that the expansion work would begin on June 15.

However, with no official confirmation regarding the closure of the temple, there has been a spike in footfall, with local reports indicating that daily pilgrim numbers have jumped from the usual 20,000 to over 50,000 in recent days, especially on Fridays and weekends.

Responding to the situation, both temple officials and Aadi Srinivas have clarified that no final decision has been made regarding the commencement of expansion works.

Speaking to TNIE, temple executive officer K Vinod Reddy dismissed the rumours, stating, “The news that the temple will be closed from June 15 is far from the truth. Detailed plans regarding darshan arrangements and the Bheemeshwara Temple facilities will be announced soon.”

He further explained that the expansion of the main temple premises will only commence once proper facilities for devotees are in place at the Bheemeshwara Temple. The expansion will follow the principles of Agama Shastra, ensuring spiritual and architectural sanctity.

“The temple will not be closed entirely during the expansion. Daily rituals and pujas will continue. However, the procedure for allowing devotees will be finalised soon,” said Srinivas, urging devotees not to fall for unverified rumours.

Among the crowd was Raju Naik, a devotee from Warangal district, who visited the temple with his family. “We decided to come now, fearing we might not get another chance once the renovation starts,” he said.