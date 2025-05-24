World beauties appreciate women safety in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Head-to-Head Challenge finale took place on Friday, following two days of powerful and inspiring speeches from contestants. After intense deliberations, 20 participants were selected to compete in the finals. The Trident Hotel hall was abuzz with excitement as finalists from the Americas & Caribbean, Asia & Oceania, Europe, and Africa prepared to share their messages with an eager audience.
Each contestant was assigned a topic and given 2 to 3 minutes to speak. From each continent, two representatives were selected to compete against each other, and from these matches, four finalists emerged. These finalists will go on to represent their respective continents at the much-anticipated Grand Finale, scheduled for May 31 at HITEX, Hyderabad.
A particularly engaging moment came when contestants from the Americas & Caribbean were asked Telangana-centric questions: “Telangana women can travel freely and safely — what message does this send to the world about women’s empowerment and safety?” The question was met with enthusiasm. Miss Brazil, a teacher, responded, “As women, we all face vulnerability when it comes to safety. I promote awareness, which includes knowing the resources available to protect ourselves. I’m impressed by the amenities Telangana provides for women’s safety. Since arriving here, we have felt safe, and that feeling is essential.”
Miss Trinidad and Tobago found the question deeply moving, stating, “I am happy that Telangana prioritises women’s safety in every field, and I’m grateful to witness that firsthand.” The contestants appeared genuinely impressed by the state government’s initiatives. Other topics discussed during the challenge included mental health, social media, and more.
As the competition intensified, four inspiring voices stood out for their conviction, clarity, and compassion. Representing Europe is Millie-Mae Adams, Miss Wales. From the Americas & Caribbean, Anna-Lise Nanton, Miss Trinidad and Tobago, secured her place. Idil Bilgen, Miss Turkey, will represent Asia & Oceania, and Faith Bwalya, Miss Zambia, was selected from Africa.
Anna-Lise Nanton praised Telangana’s forward-thinking policies: “I come from a STEM background and love seeing the correlation between progress and women’s empowerment. Telangana shows the world that women can study, work, dress, and live freely. Thank you, Telangana, for not leaving women behind.”
Faith Bwalya of Zambia shared a deeply personal reflection: “I struggled with anxiety and depression. Faith in God and self-discovery pulled me through. Every woman has something powerful to contribute. Discover your purpose — then give it away.”
Millie-Mae Adams, a medical student and mentor, advocated for equity in education: “I would widen access to medical education. As a mentor in ‘Into Med School,’ I believe girls from underprivileged areas should know—yes, you can be a doctor and a beauty queen. You can be anything.”
Idil Bilgen, from Turkey, shared her advocacy journey rooted in personal loss: “My mother battled breast cancer for 16 years. I now promote early detection and screenings. Through research, outreach in Turkey and Ukraine, and personal loss, I’ve learned that when we educate women, we protect families and save lives.”
Meanwhile, the finalists are preparing to showcase their full potential. But before the big day, the Beauty and Fashion Finale will take place on Saturday, May 24, offering another exciting chapter in this journey.