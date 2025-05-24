World beauties appreciate women safety in Telangana

Miss Trinidad and Tobago found the question deeply moving, stating, “I am happy that Telangana prioritises women’s safety in every field, and I’m grateful to witness that firsthand.” The contestants appeared genuinely impressed by the state government’s initiatives. Other topics discussed during the challenge included mental health, social media, and more.

As the competition intensified, four inspiring voices stood out for their conviction, clarity, and compassion. Representing Europe is Millie-Mae Adams, Miss Wales. From the Americas & Caribbean, Anna-Lise Nanton, Miss Trinidad and Tobago, secured her place. Idil Bilgen, Miss Turkey, will represent Asia & Oceania, and Faith Bwalya, Miss Zambia, was selected from Africa.

Anna-Lise Nanton praised Telangana’s forward-thinking policies: “I come from a STEM background and love seeing the correlation between progress and women’s empowerment. Telangana shows the world that women can study, work, dress, and live freely. Thank you, Telangana, for not leaving women behind.”

Faith Bwalya of Zambia shared a deeply personal reflection: “I struggled with anxiety and depression. Faith in God and self-discovery pulled me through. Every woman has something powerful to contribute. Discover your purpose — then give it away.”

Millie-Mae Adams, a medical student and mentor, advocated for equity in education: “I would widen access to medical education. As a mentor in ‘Into Med School,’ I believe girls from underprivileged areas should know—yes, you can be a doctor and a beauty queen. You can be anything.”

Idil Bilgen, from Turkey, shared her advocacy journey rooted in personal loss: “My mother battled breast cancer for 16 years. I now promote early detection and screenings. Through research, outreach in Turkey and Ukraine, and personal loss, I’ve learned that when we educate women, we protect families and save lives.”

Meanwhile, the finalists are preparing to showcase their full potential. But before the big day, the Beauty and Fashion Finale will take place on Saturday, May 24, offering another exciting chapter in this journey.