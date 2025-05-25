Former tahsildar, 11 others booked for Rs 100 crore land fraud in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad Commissionerate has registered a case against a former tahsildar of Quthbullapur, his staff from late 2023, and 11 other individuals for allegedly manipulating records of 5-acre land, worth approximately over Rs 100 crore.
The case involves alleged forgery in succession proceedings, fake partition documents and fraudulent sale deed registrations concerning land that was originally purchased from the Union government.
The case was initially registered in Jagadgirigutta Police Station but was later transferred to EOW police.
The complaint was filed by T Danamma, who stated that her brother-in-law, Vakiti Sudhakar, had purchased the five-acre land parcel from the Ministry of Finance’s Debts Recovery Tribunal in 2005. Sudhakar passed away in September 2020, followed by his wife Bazaramma. Prior to his death, in July 2020, he executed a Will Deed bequeathing the property to his relatives: Barla Vanaja, T Danamma, Vardhanapu Varalakshmi and T Keshava Rao.
The heirs applied to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to have the properties mutated in their names. In November 2020, they also approached the tahsildar of Quthbullapur mandal to grant mutation and issue a new pattadar passbook/ title deed (PPB/TD). However, officials reportedly told them there was a discrepancy in the land’s survey number and their request was put on hold.
In 2021, they approached the high court, which directed that if the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration found it unnecessary to keep the property on the prohibited list, he should instruct the district collector to initiate steps for its removal. Alternatively, if the chief commissioner did not accept the collector’s proposals, he was to issue appropriate orders and communicate the same to the petitioners through the collector. The court ordered that this entire process be completed within eight weeks from the date of receipt of the order.
As the government officials did not respond, Keshava Rao filed a contempt petition in the court in 2021. However, he passed away while the case was still pending.
In December 2023, the family discovered on the Dharani portal that the land had been fraudulently recorded under other names. Upon further inspection and a formal application to revenue authorities on January 3, 2025, the family found numerous irregularities, including impersonation and fake succession, partition, and sale deed registrations — all done without their knowledge or consent.
The complaint noted that the “succession summary” listed a “V Sudhakar s/o V Sunkanna” — a person with no legal connection to the property — as the rightful heir, with a false address and contact information. This impersonator then allegedly sold the land to other parties through fraudulent means.
The police have now registered a case for wrongful succession, fraudulent partition, and illegal registration intended to usurp the property. The case has been filed under Sections 319(2) and 318(2) of the BNS.