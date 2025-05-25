Former tahsildar, 11 others booked for Rs 100 crore land fraud in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad Commissionerate has registered a case against a former tahsildar of Quthbullapur, his staff from late 2023, and 11 other individuals for allegedly manipulating records of 5-acre land, worth approximately over Rs 100 crore.

The case involves alleged forgery in succession proceedings, fake partition documents and fraudulent sale deed registrations concerning land that was originally purchased from the Union government.

The case was initially registered in Jagadgirigutta Police Station but was later transferred to EOW police.

The complaint was filed by T Danamma, who stated that her brother-in-law, Vakiti Sudhakar, had purchased the five-acre land parcel from the Ministry of Finance’s Debts Recovery Tribunal in 2005. Sudhakar passed away in September 2020, followed by his wife Bazaramma. Prior to his death, in July 2020, he executed a Will Deed bequeathing the property to his relatives: Barla Vanaja, T Danamma, Vardhanapu Varalakshmi and T Keshava Rao.

The heirs applied to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to have the properties mutated in their names. In November 2020, they also approached the tahsildar of Quthbullapur mandal to grant mutation and issue a new pattadar passbook/ title deed (PPB/TD). However, officials reportedly told them there was a discrepancy in the land’s survey number and their request was put on hold.

In 2021, they approached the high court, which directed that if the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration found it unnecessary to keep the property on the prohibited list, he should instruct the district collector to initiate steps for its removal. Alternatively, if the chief commissioner did not accept the collector’s proposals, he was to issue appropriate orders and communicate the same to the petitioners through the collector. The court ordered that this entire process be completed within eight weeks from the date of receipt of the order.