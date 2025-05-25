Kaleshwaram overflows with devotion as thousands gather for Saraswati Pushkaralu

BHUPALPALLY: As the weekend aligned with the tenth day of the sacred Saraswati Pushkaralu, the serene village of Kaleshwaram transformed into a vibrant sea of devotion. Thousands of pilgrims converged on the Pushkar ghat on Triveni Sangamam, where the sacred rivers meet, to take a holy dip and perform age-old rituals steeped in faith and tradition.

The ghats and adjacent roads overflowed with pilgrims, creating a spectacle reminiscent of the grand Kumbh Mela. Chants, hymns, and the rhythmic sounds of conch shells filled the air, turning the riverside into a hub of spiritual energy.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities, the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district administration ramped up safety measures.

Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, local police, and additional swimmers were stationed along the riverbanks. Sanitation workers, volunteers, and temple authorities are also working around the clock to support the influx of pilgrims and maintain cleanliness.

Held once every 12 years for each river, the Pushkaralu festival has brought not only divine grace but also a wave of festive cheer to Kaleshwaram. The town has emerged as a focal point of spiritual tourism during this auspicious event.

With just two days remaining before the conclusion of the 12-day festival, traffic swelled along the Mahadevpur-Kaleshwaram highway as pilgrims arrived in packed vehicles, leading to heavy congestion.

District Collector Rahul Sharma and Superintendent of Police Kiran Khare have been on the ground, overseeing crowd control and traffic flow.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is scheduled to visit Kaleshwaram on Sunday. He will take part in the sacred rituals at Triveni Sangamam and later offer prayers at the revered Mukteshwar temple.