Man held for posing as forest, police officer in Hyderabad; duped five job aspirants of Rs 20 lakh

HYDERABAD: The West Zone Task Force team along with Musheerabad police apprehended a 30-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a forest beat officer and a police officer for fraudulently collecting money from people by promising them government jobs.

The accused, identified as Konakanchi Kiran Kumar, hails from Madhira mandal in Khammam district.

Police seized several incriminating items from him, including a fake forest beat officer ID card, a two-wheeler with a fake number plate, a khaki uniform (shirt and pants), a forest department beat officer insignia, and original documents and certificates belonging to one of the victims.

Authorities stated that Kiran Kumar was found patrolling public areas while wearing a police uniform and riding a Hero Glamour motorcycle labeled “police” and equipped with a siren, thereby misleading the public.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed to acting as a mediator, promising government jobs in exchange for money from unsuspecting youth. He collected money from victims identified as J Subash, Kumar and Ashwini under the pretext of providing employment. He also obtained original documents from J Subash while posing as a police officer.

Further investigations revealed that Kumar had deceived and extorted money from multiple individuals through similar schemes, misrepresenting himself as a government official. In total, he defrauded five victims of approximately Rs 20 lakh.

The accused is reportedly involved in eight cases across different districts in the state.