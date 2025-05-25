Miss India among top models crowned at 72nd Miss World fashion finale
HYDERABAD: The fashion finale of the 72nd Miss World began with contestants from the Americas and Caribbean islands walking the ramp, wearing beautiful Indian drapes. Dressed in bright colours like chilli red, pink, green, blue and purple, the divas walked confidently. The designs had a modern fusion twist, making the Indian outfits look fresh and interesting.
Next were the contestants from Africa, wearing elegant lehengas—ethnic Indian attire. The glittering outfits looked stunning on all of them. After the bold walk of the African contestants, it was time for Europe. The European contestants walked in traditional lehengas, smiling beautifully. Their jewellery matched their outfits perfectly, adding to the elegance.
Then came the Asian and Oceania contestants, wearing Archana’s designs featuring embroidery and pearls, dedicated to the city of pearls, Hyderabad. The anarkalis, lehengas, shararas and ghararas looked stunning on the contestants. The crowd cheered as Miss India walked the ramp in a pink lehenga.
Following the showcase of Telangana’s fashion, the contestants began preparing to walk in their regional outfits. Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle, designer Gaurang Shah and Swathi Matam were the judges for the fashion finale.
The American and Caribbean contestants showcased their regional fashion one by one. The fashion designer award was given to Miss Puerto Rico, who revealed that her outfit was hand-painted. Miss Martinique and Miss Venezuela won the Top Model round from the Americas and Caribbean region.
Africa then presented their unique traditional outfits. Several contestants joyfully described their attire. The top designer award went to Miss South Africa, whose design was inspired by their national flower—worn with pride and grace. The top models from Africa were Miss Côte d’Ivoire and Miss Namibia.
European contestants entered the stage one by one. Miss Scotland proudly announced that she had designed her dress herself. The fashion designer award for Europe went to Miss Ukraine, whose silver gown symbolised hope—“Even in the darkest night, we can shine,” she said. The top model qualifiers from Europe were Miss Belgium and Miss Ireland.
Asian and Oceania contestants showcased their regional outfits next. Miss India wore a design by the late Rohit Bal, who recently passed away. The fashion designer award went to Miss New Zealand, whose dress was inspired by the ocean. The top models qualified from this region were Miss New Zealand and Miss India, who proudly made it to the Top Model list.
Two contestants from each continent were selected as Top Models. From the Americas and Caribbean, Miss Martinique won the round. From Africa, it was Miss Namibia. From Europe, Miss Ireland, and from Asia and Oceania, Miss India. The crowd cheered loudly at the announcement.
The four winners, Miss Martinique, Miss Namibia, Miss Ireland and Miss India, will now present themselves at the grand finale of the 72nd Miss World on the 31st.