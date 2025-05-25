Miss India among top models crowned at 72nd Miss World fashion finale

HYDERABAD: The fashion finale of the 72nd Miss World began with contestants from the Americas and Caribbean islands walking the ramp, wearing beautiful Indian drapes. Dressed in bright colours like chilli red, pink, green, blue and purple, the divas walked confidently. The designs had a modern fusion twist, making the Indian outfits look fresh and interesting.

Next were the contestants from Africa, wearing elegant lehengas—ethnic Indian attire. The glittering outfits looked stunning on all of them. After the bold walk of the African contestants, it was time for Europe. The European contestants walked in traditional lehengas, smiling beautifully. Their jewellery matched their outfits perfectly, adding to the elegance.

Then came the Asian and Oceania contestants, wearing Archana’s designs featuring embroidery and pearls, dedicated to the city of pearls, Hyderabad. The anarkalis, lehengas, shararas and ghararas looked stunning on the contestants. The crowd cheered as Miss India walked the ramp in a pink lehenga.

Following the showcase of Telangana’s fashion, the contestants began preparing to walk in their regional outfits. Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle, designer Gaurang Shah and Swathi Matam were the judges for the fashion finale.

The American and Caribbean contestants showcased their regional fashion one by one. The fashion designer award was given to Miss Puerto Rico, who revealed that her outfit was hand-painted. Miss Martinique and Miss Venezuela won the Top Model round from the Americas and Caribbean region.

Africa then presented their unique traditional outfits. Several contestants joyfully described their attire. The top designer award went to Miss South Africa, whose design was inspired by their national flower—worn with pride and grace. The top models from Africa were Miss Côte d’Ivoire and Miss Namibia.