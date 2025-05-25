Telangana reviews Covid readiness; urges vigilance against monsoon diseases

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation and the Health department’s readiness to manage seasonal diseases. Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, senior officials, and epidemiologists attended the meeting.

Experts noted that while some countries have seen a slight uptick in Covid cases, hospitalisation rates remain low. In India, the situation is stable with limited JN.1 variant cases, which currently pose no major concern. No new advisories have been issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Epidemiologists confirmed that Covid-19 has been in the endemic phase for nearly three years, with minor fluctuations expected. A rise in respiratory infections is anticipated due to seasonal weather, but herd immunity and mild symptoms suggest there is no immediate cause for concern. Healthcare infrastructure is well-equipped, with adequate testing kits and medicines.

The minister emphasised the importance of monitoring national and global trends and continuing public education on Covid-19’s endemic status. He also urged citizens to stay vigilant during the monsoon season, highlighting the need for preventive measures against vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

He directed the Health department to ensure sufficient stocks of medicines and called for coordinated action with allied departments to strengthen disease prevention efforts statewide.