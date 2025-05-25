This gentleman sews dreams of women stitch by stitch

PEDDAPALLI: Every stitch tells a story. And the women touched by the empowering vision of this man from the small village of Komandlaoalli in Peddapalli have not only learned to sew but also to stand on their feet.

Taniparti Tirupati Rao, who launched the TTR Foundation, is a government teacher by profession. His foundation strives to empower women and enhance their self-employment, helping them break the shackles of poverty independently.

When we talk about what this generous man has done for society, the list goes on. From establishing sewing machine training centres for women to helping orphans, Tirupati Rao has done it all.

He has organised hundreds of community development programmes in the district through his foundation. Currently, 3,000 women are learning the skill at his training centre, and he has also provided sewing machines to 70 destitute women to help them grow. A woman, Rajyalaxmi from Sultanabad, who received a sewing machine, said she is now earning `7,000 a month, supporting her family.

The TTR Foundation also strives to financially support orphan children, giving Rs 2,000 to each child every month for two years. Initially, the foundation was set up in Kalvasrirampur mandal, and later it spread across Peddapalli, Sultanabad, Eligedu and Jupalli mandals.

After the foundation gained recognition, youths started joining in and supporting the cause as any help from the government was not expected.

“Society improves only when we think about what we can do for our fellow beings, instead of assuming the government will do everything. In these times, where everyone thinks only of themselves, the practical efforts of four individuals who believed that development comes only when everyone unites, laid the foundation for TTR Foundation,” said Tirupati Rao.

The foundation has given away instruments to artists, helped the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, and distributed books and other stationery to underprivileged students.

Three days ago, the foundation donated books worth Rs 50,000 to the Sultanabad library.