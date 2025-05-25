Two held in Telangana for trafficking Indians into cyber slavery racket in Southeast Asia

HYDERABAD: In a major breakthrough, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested two prime accused in a transnational cyber slavery racket that trafficked thousands of Indians to Southeast Asian countries under the guise of job offers.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hithesh Arjana Soumya (29), a native of Gujarat and Kolanati Nagashiva alias James (36), a resident of Hyderabad. According to police, Hithesh played a key role in sending thousands of people to Myanmar, where they were handed over to foreign crime syndicates operating from China and Myanmar.

A complaint filed by one of the victims revealed that the Indian Embassy, in coordination with the Myanmar Army, rescued him along with approximately 2,000 other detainees. The Indian nationals were later repatriated to home.

The victim was among the 2,000 people rescued from detention in Myanmar, where they were allegedly forced into illegal cyber activities after being lured with promises of lucrative employment.

Investigators found that the victims were flown via Mumbai to Bangkok and then trafficked into neighbouring countries, where they were trained to operate online scams targeting NRIs in the US and UK. James, the second accused, was involved in a similar case where Indians were sent to Laos for cybercrime training.

TGCSB Director Shika Goel stated that 23 cases were registered across Telangana in March and April alone, involving victims who returned from illegal cyber fraud centres in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.

“TGCSB remains committed to identifying and apprehending all individuals involved in cyber slavery and fraud through coordinated efforts at the domestic and international levels,” she added.