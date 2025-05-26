Cybercrime police arrest four in online job scam that duped woman of over Rs 8.75 lakh

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime Police arrested four individuals for orchestrating a fraudulent online job scheme that defrauded a local woman of over `8.75 lakh. The accused lured the victim through a fake work-from-home offer, posing as representatives of a reputed company.

The accused were identified as Manoj Diwakar, Nagiri Vijay, Sanapathi Kishore Babu, and Thirunagari Santosh Kumar.

According to police, the victim lodged a complaint on January 15, stating that she was approached on January 2 via Telegram by someone claiming to be an HR executive from “Accor Advantage Plus Marketing (India) Pvt. Ltd.” The woman was asked to complete trial tasks involving hotel bookings and was promised high commissions. Initially, she received small returns after investing Rs 10,000, which helped gain her trust. Encouraged by the early returns of Rs 1,000, Rs 17,800, and Rs 45,300, she was gradually drawn into investing large sums.

The scammers then introduced high-value tasks such as “GOLD SUIT BOOKINGS” and “Anniversary Special Offers,” creating fictitious “minus balances” in her account. Ultimately, the victim was persuaded to deposit `7.91 lakh as a security amount to release a promised earning of `15.82 lakh, which never materialised.

A case has been registered under Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. A probe is underway.