Deccan Woods & Trails hosts nocturnal, bird walks at Manchirevula forest trek park

HYDERABAD: Deccan Woods & Trails, the eco-tourism initiative of the Telangana Forest Development Corporation, hosted an immersive Nocturnal Walk on Saturday night, followed by a serene Bird Walk on Sunday morning at the Forest Trek Park in Manchirevula.

The event drew 22 enthusiastic participants, each stepping into the wild for a unique slice of nature’s magic.

Under the veil of night, the group was treated to a symphony of frog calls — from the ubiquitous Paddy Field Frog to the elusive Ornate Narrow—mouthed Frog and the resonant Bullfrog. The walk offered thrilling sightings of nocturnal creatures, including the Giant Forest Scorpion and the Common Kraits.

Expert naturalists Akhil, Suman, and Aparanjani led the group with care and insight, guiding them on how to observe wildlife respectfully without disturbing the delicate rhythms of the forest.

As dawn broke, the Bird Walk unfolded beneath a soft morning sun, revealing a vibrant display of avian life. The walk revealed sightings of the Grey-bellied Cuckoo, Blue-faced Malkoha, Oriental Honey Buzzards, Shikras, Lapwings, Nightjars, Black-shouldered Kites, among others.

“This event was great, not just for the wildlife spotted, but for the stories that will be carried long after. If you’ve ever longed to walk with the wild, listen to the forest breathe, and witness nature on its own terms, this is your call,” said L Ranjith Nayak, Executive Director, Eco-Tourism.