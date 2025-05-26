Mango Mania Hits Hyderabad: ‘Jo Chaahe Mango’ festival

Hyderabad’s love for food found a vibrant new expression with the arrival of the ‘Jo Chaahe Mango’ festival, a joyful celebration of all things mango. Hosted for the first time in the city, the event took place at Inorbit Mall from May 23-25. Organised by Things2do, India’s largest hyperlocal experiences brand, the festival marked its fifth successful edition following popular runs in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Bringing together 12 unique brands under one mango-scented roof, the festival offered a wholesome summer escape. From luscious desserts and summer coolers to interactive workshops and lively music performances, it had something for everyone.

Sindhu Rao from Inorbit Mall’s marketing team shared, “We’ve always wanted to create more community-driven experiences, and partnering with Things2do for ‘Jo Chaahe Mango’ brought that vision to life. The event was a great success.”

Vineesha Shah, an organiser from Things2do, echoed the enthusiasm; “The audience response was incredibly positive and engaging. The mall’s vibrant footfall made it the ideal venue. Visitors loved everything — from desserts and photobooths to our cheerful mango mascot."

Festival-goers indulged in an array of mouthwatering mango dishes and drinks — think Mango Kunafa, Mango Milk Cake, Rasmalai Tres Leches, Aam Panna, and Mango Sago. Popular food brands such as Creamstone, Dessert Affair, Foo, and Whisk & Sip rolled out mango-inspired delights.

Suvarna, owner of Whisk & Sip, shared, “We use original Alphonso mangoes and tailor our drinks to people’s preferences. The mango thick shake and mojito have been huge hits.”

Another crowd favourite was Nature Maya, a brand led by Sasirekha Gurram, which showcased naturally grown mangoes, traditional sweets, and homemade pickles. “We believe in bringing back purity. Our Himayat mangoes and jaggery-based ‘sunnundalu’ reflect that philosophy,” said Sasirekha.