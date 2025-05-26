Telangana welfare minister urges underprivileged parents to prioritise education

HYDERABAD: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday urged parents from underprivileged backgrounds to prioritise their children’s education, assuring them that the government is committed to supporting educational needs. He emphasised that the state government is following the path laid down by social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule.

The transport minister, along with Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha, Fisheries Corporation Chairperson Mettu Sai and several other leaders, attended a special screening of Phule, a 2025 Hindi biopic directed by Anant Mahadevan, organised in the city.

Speaking to the media after the screening, Ponnam Prabhakar pledged to facilitate the dubbing of the film into Telugu for the benefit of Telugu-speaking audiences, acting on the suggestion of Prof Kancha Ilaiah.

He reiterated that education is the most powerful tool to break the cycle of poverty and stressed the importance of educating the girl child and empowering women.