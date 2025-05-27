Celebrate summer with Triptii Dimri

Celebrated for her captivating on-screen presence and impeccable fashion sense, actress Triptii Dimri is not only in the news for replacing Deepika Padukone in Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, but also for continuing her elegant journey with label Forever New. As the brand unveils the latest wave of its Summer ’25 collection, Triptii Dimri embodies the spirit of the season with poise and charm. Titled The Summer Odyssey, the collection radiates vibrant sophistication, featuring statement prints, refined silhouettes, and consciously crafted fabrics — perfectly tailored for the modern woman who values both grace and versatility. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Triptii shares insights on fashion, her creative inputs, cherished memories of growing up in Hyderabad, and much more.

Excerpts

What drew you to collaborate with Forever New as their brand ambassador?

Forever New felt like an intuitive partnership. I’ve always admired brands that celebrate femininity in a way that feels empowering rather than performative. What stood out about Forever New was their commitment to timeless design and effortless elegance. It’s something that resonates with my personal style and values. It’s not just about how you look, but how you feel in the clothes. That quiet confidence is what I strive for both on and off screen.

What has been your favourite look or collection from Forever New so far?

The Summer ’25 collection, which we’ve just unveiled, is truly special. There’s a sense of easy grace and movement in every piece, like you’ve stepped into a sun-drenched day in the Mediterranean. I particularly love the ‘Tropea Postcard’ and ‘Limone Floral’ prints. They feel nostalgic and fresh at the same time. The linen co-ords and rosette-accented dresses are standout pieces I find myself gravitating towards, whether it’s for brunch with friends or a quiet holiday escape.