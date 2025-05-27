MeeSeva to expand digital kiosks with new services

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Electronic Services Delivery (ESD) is set to expand its MeeSeva initiative by integrating 11 additional Road Transport Authority (RTA) services into the self-service kiosk at Khairatabad’s RTO office. The move aims to streamline vehicle and transport services, building on the success of the MeeSeva Digital Kiosks, which have served thousands since their launch on December 8, 2024.

The state is also finalising integration with Protean eGov Technologies Limited to roll out new PAN card services. Citizens will soon be able to apply for physical or e-PAN cards at MeeSeva centres and receive them within days. Additionally, the Licensed Surveyor Training 2025 programme has shortlisted 7,003 candidates for the first spell and 3,028 for the second, with training to begin at district headquarters under the Telangana Academy for Land Information and Management (TALIM).

Launched during the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu, the MeeSeva Digital Kiosks are now operational at five key locations, including the Hyderabad Collectorate and Khairatabad’s RTO office. These kiosks offer 10 essential services, including GHMC birth and death certificates, water and electricity bill payments, and the reissuance of community and income certificates. With features such as QR code-based payments, high-resolution scanners and uninterrupted power supply, the kiosks provide contactless, transparent and accessible services, even in remote areas.

The initiative, spearheaded by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, supports the state’s e-Governance goals by reducing the need for physical visits to government offices. The kiosks’ after-hours functionality and robust software have been praised for improving public engagement and preventing overcharging. As Telangana strengthens its citizen-centric governance, the expansion of MeeSeva services highlights its commitment to technology-driven, inclusive service delivery.