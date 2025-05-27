Robotic tech to clear waterlogging in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad prepares for another monsoon season, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to deploy jetting-cum-suction machines and utilise robotic technology equipped with cameras to identify blockages in stormwater drains (SWDs). These efforts aim to tackle water-logging on main roads by efficiently cleaning both solid and liquid silt from the city’s drainage system.

Currently, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is using this mechanism to clean overflowing sewer pipelines by removing silt and other solid waste materials that obstruct the flow and cause sewage to spill onto roads.

The civic body has identified over 140 to 145 critical waterlogging points across the city.

To combat waterlogging and flooding at frequently inundated locations, the GHMC has proposed the deployment of specialised machines designed to quickly remove water from affected areas and clean drains during the dry season. Initially, this initiative will be implemented in the Khairatabad zone, covering Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Goshamahal, Khairatabad, and Karwan.

Jetting-cum-suction machines combined with robotic technology equipped with cameras offer a comprehensive solution for cleaning stormwater drains. These machines use high-pressure water to dislodge blockages and suction to remove debris, while the robotic systems help identify bottlenecks and assess the condition of the stormwater drainage network.

The civic body hopes that mechanical cleaning of the drains will significantly reduce waterlogging issues in the city.

In this regard, the GHMC has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) cum Requests for Proposals (RfP) from agencies to provide stormwater drain silt-cleaning services using advanced technology in the Khairatabad Zone.

GHMC officials emphasised that frequent inundation poses a significant threat to public safety, property, and overall urban infrastructure. This underscores the urgent need for implementing a robust and innovative stormwater drainage system.