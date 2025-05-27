Sync your plate with your cycle

“Our body is a temple. We should fuel it right for it to function properly.” As cliché as it may sound, for couples trying to conceive or for mothers undergoing IVF, this truth holds more weight than they might realise. On Sunday, Foodstories, organised an insightful session led by Neharika Nath, a proud IVF mom, focusing on how to synchronise nutrition with the hormonal cycle.
“Eating in alignment with your cycle can have a profound impact on your health and significantly boost your chances of conceiving,” said Neharika, as she shared her personal IVF and pregnancy journey. She emphasised how mindful eating and targeted exercise played a crucial role in her experience. Incorporating protein-rich foods like eggs, nuts, quinoa, and lentils, she explained, is essential for improving egg quality — a key factor in successful IVF treatments.
Neharika gave a detailed breakdown of what to consume during each phase of the menstrual cycle to support fertility:
Menstrual Phase: Focus on iron-rich foods such as spinach, beetroot, pomegranate, and dals to help the body recover from blood loss.
Follicular Phase: Increase intake of Vitamin C and Omega-3 rich foods like kiwis, oranges, paneer, tofu, and chickpeas to aid ovum development.
Ovulation Phase: This is when the egg reaches peak fertility. Neharika stressed the importance of zinc-rich foods such as eggs, pumpkin seeds, and nuts to enhance egg quality.
Luteal Phase: To manage PMS symptoms and cravings, include complex carbohydrates like quinoa and oats, along with high-fibre, healthy-fat foods such as green vegetables, avocados, and seeds.
Dr Ragini, a fertility specialist attending the session, added, “We’re seeing more young people face fertility challenges today than ever before.” She attributed this trend to factors such as increased stress, poor lifestyle choices, and most importantly, a lack of proper nutrition. “The rise in consumption of processed and adulterated food, along with tobacco and alcohol use, is a significant contributor,” she explained.
The session was interactive, blending nutritional guidance with live demonstrations of two easy, fertility-friendly recipes by the in-house chef. The first was a gut-friendly avocado smoothie — creamy and rich, it balanced health and indulgence in a single glass. Next came a quinoa salad with seeds and veggies, a wholesome dish packed with Vitamin C, Vitamin K, protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Ingredients included vegetable broth, cucumbers, bell peppers, virgin olive oil, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds— making it both nourishing and quick to prepare.
Among the attendees was Arvind, who shared his thoughts, “Most of us are unaware of what we consume and how it affects our bodies. With how advanced medicine and science are today, it’s helpful to hear from someone who’s actually been through the journey. It gives us a place to start.”
The session concluded with a powerful takeaway: building a healthy relationship with food can do wonders — often more than we realise. For couples facing fertility issues, mindful eating can be transformative. After all, fertility is not just a medical issue — it’s a health issue, and good health always begins with what’s on our plate.