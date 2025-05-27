Sync your plate with your cycle

“Our body is a temple. We should fuel it right for it to function properly.” As cliché as it may sound, for couples trying to conceive or for mothers undergoing IVF, this truth holds more weight than they might realise. On Sunday, Foodstories, organised an insightful session led by Neharika Nath, a proud IVF mom, focusing on how to synchronise nutrition with the hormonal cycle.

“Eating in alignment with your cycle can have a profound impact on your health and significantly boost your chances of conceiving,” said Neharika, as she shared her personal IVF and pregnancy journey. She emphasised how mindful eating and targeted exercise played a crucial role in her experience. Incorporating protein-rich foods like eggs, nuts, quinoa, and lentils, she explained, is essential for improving egg quality — a key factor in successful IVF treatments.

Neharika gave a detailed breakdown of what to consume during each phase of the menstrual cycle to support fertility: