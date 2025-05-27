Upasana Kamineni Konidela: Here because of my self-worth, not birth

She’s a changemaker in heels, a modern-day wellness warrior if you will. Upasana Kamineni Konidela wears many hats — healthcare entrepreneur, founder of URLife, vice chairperson CSR - Apollo Hospitals, and now, a proud mother. But perhaps her most powerful role is that of a woman on a mission — to empower other women to take charge of their health, wealth, and futures. Though she hails from a privileged background, Upasana has spent years carving her own identity, step by step. Today, she’s not just carrying forward a legacy; she’s redefining it, becoming a fresh, fearless face of women empowerment in India.
At an engaging session titled ‘Legacy, Leadership & Purpose – The New Age of Wellness’, organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter, at ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet, Upasana opened up in a heartfelt conversation with FLO Hyderabad Chairperson Prathibha Kunda. She shared her journey, from boardrooms to birthing rooms, and the values that fuel her leadership in wellness and healthcare. Speaking about legacy, Upasana offered a powerful perspective, saying, “To me, legacy means bringing more women into the workforce. A stronger female workforce leads to healthier families and a more progressive nation.”
True to her philosophy, she urged women to invest in their well-being, saying, “Health insurance is the most empowering gift you can give yourself.”
When it came to entrepreneurship, Upasana didn’t shy away from talking about the hurdles, noting, “When I wanted to start my own company and sought funding, my ideas weren’t taken seriously, only my identity was. I want to be respected for my work, not just my name. I’m here because of my self-worth, not my birth.”
Passionate about the environment, she also spoke about her love for wildlife and a powerful memory from the pandemic. “My grandfather reminded me during COVID that many diseases are zoonotic. Humans and animals must coexist in harmony. That’s why I love and respect nature — we must protect it,” she expressed.
And when Prathibha asked what success really means to her, Upasana’s answer was refreshingly honest, she said, “Success, to me, is the number of jobs I create, how happy I am, and how much time I make for myself. Don’t chase success blindly. First, define what success means to you and then pursue it.” On the sidelines of the session, CE spoke to Upasana for a quick chat.
Excerpts
How do you personally define the new age of wellness?
The new age of wellness is about taking charge of your life. It’s about getting yourself health insurance. For women, it’s also about storing your eggs so you can make a conscious decision about if and when you want to have children. Another key aspect is following practices that are already a part of your home — things your family might have been doing for generations.
Go ahead and do that, and you’ll live a much healthier life. Wellness is also about rest and respecting your body. Rest as much as possible.
In your view, what legacy should women leaders of today aim to leave behind?
Empower more women. Bring more women into the fold. Help them make an impact. Empower more women to become wealthy, because wealthier women tend to lead healthier lifestyles.
You’re in a leadership position today. What’s the most important leadership lesson you’ve learned from your family?
Treat others with respect, have compassion, and maintain open communication. Hiding your feelings or the truth doesn’t lead to anything positive.
Life lesson you’ve learned from watching your mother or mother-in-law?
Silence is golden.
One wellness habit you secretly hate but still do?
Exercise.
A book title that would describe your life?
Searching.
One thing your younger self would laugh at you for now?
Nothing. I respect every version of myself.
What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?
Check my phone — which is so wrong!