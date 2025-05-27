Upasana Kamineni Konidela: Here because of my self-worth, not birth

How do you personally define the new age of wellness?

The new age of wellness is about taking charge of your life. It’s about getting yourself health insurance. For women, it’s also about storing your eggs so you can make a conscious decision about if and when you want to have children. Another key aspect is following practices that are already a part of your home — things your family might have been doing for generations.

Go ahead and do that, and you’ll live a much healthier life. Wellness is also about rest and respecting your body. Rest as much as possible.

In your view, what legacy should women leaders of today aim to leave behind?

Empower more women. Bring more women into the fold. Help them make an impact. Empower more women to become wealthy, because wealthier women tend to lead healthier lifestyles.

You’re in a leadership position today. What’s the most important leadership lesson you’ve learned from your family?

Treat others with respect, have compassion, and maintain open communication. Hiding your feelings or the truth doesn’t lead to anything positive.

Life lesson you’ve learned from watching your mother or mother-in-law?

Silence is golden.

One wellness habit you secretly hate but still do?

Exercise.

A book title that would describe your life?

Searching.

One thing your younger self would laugh at you for now?

Nothing. I respect every version of myself.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

Check my phone — which is so wrong!