Greener periods, healthier futures

Technology plays a big role in ensuring the safety and sustainability of her products. “Our products are free from synthetic chemicals, plastics, and artificial fragrances,” she states, adding, “Apart from using specially processed banana fibre, rose petal extracts, and wood pulp to ensure each pad is soft, absorbent, breathable, and fully biodegradable, we follow a low-carbon, non-bleach-based processing technology that retains the natural integrity of raw materials.”

But Aruna’s vision goes beyond the product itself. She has launched two standout initiatives — Apna Rooms and Period Cafes — which help normalise menstruation and improve access to hygiene facilities.“Apna Rooms are safe, private spaces set up in schools and colleges to support girls during menstruation,” she shares, further noting, “These rooms provide hygiene kits, education, and a dignified environment so menstruation doesn’t disrupt their education.”

On the other hand, Period Cafes are designed for corporate and institutional spaces. They offer menstrual products, hygiene resources, and awareness materials to make menstrual care accessible and normalised for working women.

Through her foundation, she works closely with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in states like Telangana, Jharkhand (particularly in 13 coalfield regions), and the Northeast, training and employing women in sustainable product manufacturing.

“At Apna Green and the Apna Green Foundation, community impact is at the heart of everything we do,” Aruna underscores.

Her role as a mentor with the Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) has only deepened that commitment. “I’ve had the privilege of mentoring over 100 aspiring entrepreneurs, instilling in them the values of sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility that underpin my own work,” she shares, adding, “Together, we are building a network of changemakers focused on women’s health, livelihood, and eco-conscious development.”

As the world marks Menstrual Hygiene Day, Aruna Daara’s work reminds us that real change doesn’t just come from bold ideas; it comes from the heart and people who aren’t afraid to lead with theirs.