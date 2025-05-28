Greener periods, healthier futures

They say only a woman can truly understand another woman. That quiet, unspoken bond reveals itself in the everyday moments, like when a 60-year-old lady gives up her seat for a pregnant woman, or when a stranger offers a sanitary pad in an emergency. These gestures speak volumes. And few people embody that empathy more fully than Aruna Daara.
Ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, CE shines the spotlight on Aruna, founder and CEO of Apna Green Products and the Antarvedi Foundation, organisations dedicated to providing safe, affordable, and eco-conscious alternatives to traditional menstrual products.
For the past six years, Aruna has been on a mission to make periods safer for women and kinder to the planet. She developed a line of biodegradable sanitary napkins made from natural fibres like banana, rose petals, and wood pulp, materials that are not only chemical- and plastic-free but also accessible to women in underserved communities.
“My journey began with a deep commitment to sustainability and women’s health,” says Aruna, adding, “With Apna Green Products and the Apna Green Foundation, I set out to tackle two major issues: the environmental burden of menstrual waste and the lack of safe menstrual hygiene options in underserved communities.”
What sets Apna Green apart in a market that’s seeing a growing wave of biodegradable options is its holistic approach. Aruna explains, “Apna Green Products is not just a brand — it’s a movement. Our pads are crafted using locally sourced natural fibres, minimising environmental impact and supporting local agriculture. Beyond the product, we focus on community empowerment, especially among women, by creating livelihood opportunities and raising menstrual health awareness.”
Her work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Aruna was recognised as a ‘Power Woman’ by the World Book of Records, received the ‘Best Product’ award from SIDBI, and named an ‘Unsung Hero’ at a national summit. Collaborations with organisations like Walmart, NABARD, and Central Coalfields India have helped scale her impact far beyond Hyderabad.
Technology plays a big role in ensuring the safety and sustainability of her products. “Our products are free from synthetic chemicals, plastics, and artificial fragrances,” she states, adding, “Apart from using specially processed banana fibre, rose petal extracts, and wood pulp to ensure each pad is soft, absorbent, breathable, and fully biodegradable, we follow a low-carbon, non-bleach-based processing technology that retains the natural integrity of raw materials.”
But Aruna’s vision goes beyond the product itself. She has launched two standout initiatives — Apna Rooms and Period Cafes — which help normalise menstruation and improve access to hygiene facilities.“Apna Rooms are safe, private spaces set up in schools and colleges to support girls during menstruation,” she shares, further noting, “These rooms provide hygiene kits, education, and a dignified environment so menstruation doesn’t disrupt their education.”
On the other hand, Period Cafes are designed for corporate and institutional spaces. They offer menstrual products, hygiene resources, and awareness materials to make menstrual care accessible and normalised for working women.
Through her foundation, she works closely with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in states like Telangana, Jharkhand (particularly in 13 coalfield regions), and the Northeast, training and employing women in sustainable product manufacturing.
“At Apna Green and the Apna Green Foundation, community impact is at the heart of everything we do,” Aruna underscores.
Her role as a mentor with the Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) has only deepened that commitment. “I’ve had the privilege of mentoring over 100 aspiring entrepreneurs, instilling in them the values of sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility that underpin my own work,” she shares, adding, “Together, we are building a network of changemakers focused on women’s health, livelihood, and eco-conscious development.”
As the world marks Menstrual Hygiene Day, Aruna Daara’s work reminds us that real change doesn’t just come from bold ideas; it comes from the heart and people who aren’t afraid to lead with theirs.