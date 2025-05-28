Microplastics vs Us: Experts say 'Avoid them, health is wealth'
Cheap, durable, and low maintenance — synthetic fibres offer the kind of convenience modern life thrives on. However, beneath their practicality lies a serious concern: microplastics. These tiny particles, increasingly recognised as environmental hazards, are also raising alarms for their effects on human health.
Recent studies have detected microplastics throughout the human body. Made from petrochemicals and treated with various additives during manufacturing, synthetic fibres release these particles, exposing us to a host of potential health risks.
There are two primary pathways through which microplastic fibres infiltrate our system: skin absorption and inhalation. “Our skin is highly absorbent,” explains Dr G Kiranmayee, consultant dermatologist, cosmetologist, and trichologist at Apollo Clinic, Uppal. “Because clothing is in constant contact with our skin, microplastics in synthetic fabrics can be absorbed through the stratum corneum via hair follicles, sweat ducts, and intercellular spaces. They can also enter through abrasions on the skin,” she adds.
Factors such as fabric density, chemical concentration, duration of contact, and skin permeability influence the extent of absorption. Once absorbed, these toxins can enter the bloodstream and affect systemic health.
Inhalation presents an even more potent risk. “Our clothes, bedding, and upholstery shed microscopic particles that linger in the air, especially indoors,” says Dr VNB Raju, consultant pulmonologist at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills. “When inhaled, these particles bypass our natural defences and lodge deep in the respiratory tract,” he informs.
Microplastic fibres can adhere to airway linings, settle in the alveoli, and disrupt the lungs’ gas exchange function. Some ultrafine particles can even cross into the bloodstream, spreading further damage.
Initial symptoms like headaches, fatigue, and body aches are subtle and often dismissed. But over time, chronic exposure to microplastic fibres can significantly affect various organs. “Prolonged inhalation may result in airway conditions such as chronic bronchitis, asthma, or even pulmonary fibrosis,” says Dr Raju, adding, “It can also trigger low-grade, persistent inflammation, increasing the risk of cardiometabolic issues.”
Beyond respiratory problems, microplastics may impair liver function, digestive enzyme activity, and gut integrity. Dr Kiranmayee warns, “Microplastic fibres can also affect the nervous system by reducing acetylcholinesterase activity, contributing to neurotoxicity.” This raises the risk of developing neuropsychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, and even developmental conditions like autism spectrum disorder.
Alarmingly, prolonged exposure may also be carcinogenic. Both experts agree that microplastics promote chronic inflammation and oxidative stress, disrupt hormonal balance, and damage DNA — conditions that can lead to cancer, particularly in the lungs, liver, and breast tissue.
Minimising exposure to microplastic-shedding materials is crucial. Avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon, acrylic, and rayon whenever possible. Instead, opt for natural fibres such as cotton, linen, silk, hemp, or bamboo. These materials are free from toxic additives and offer better breathability and comfort.
While natural fabrics may be more expensive and require greater care, the investment is worthwhile. As the adage goes, health is wealth and in this case, prevention could mean avoiding health complications down the line.