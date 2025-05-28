Microplastics vs Us: Experts say 'Avoid them, health is wealth'

Cheap, durable, and low maintenance — synthetic fibres offer the kind of convenience modern life thrives on. However, beneath their practicality lies a serious concern: microplastics. These tiny particles, increasingly recognised as environmental hazards, are also raising alarms for their effects on human health.

Recent studies have detected microplastics throughout the human body. Made from petrochemicals and treated with various additives during manufacturing, synthetic fibres release these particles, exposing us to a host of potential health risks.

There are two primary pathways through which microplastic fibres infiltrate our system: skin absorption and inhalation. “Our skin is highly absorbent,” explains Dr G Kiranmayee, consultant dermatologist, cosmetologist, and trichologist at Apollo Clinic, Uppal. “Because clothing is in constant contact with our skin, microplastics in synthetic fabrics can be absorbed through the stratum corneum via hair follicles, sweat ducts, and intercellular spaces. They can also enter through abrasions on the skin,” she adds.