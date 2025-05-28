Miss World Finalists Shine in Head to Head Challenge

For Miss World contestants, it was a power-packed week filled with intense competitions. The experience clearly boosted their confidence as they geared up for the grand finale scheduled for May 31. Among the various rounds, the most important and challenging was the Head to Head finale. CE had the opportunity to speak with two standout contestants — Miss Wales and Miss Zambia — who made a strong impression on the judges, making their task of selecting the best even more difficult.
Millie-Mae Adams, Miss Wales
The elimination round with all the girls was really empowering. It was about telling our stories, which made it a bit easier. Making it to the Top 20 was a real shock, but I felt incredibly proud. I’m training to be a doctor, so I speak to people from all walks of life every day. I really enjoyed the opportunity to speak on behalf of Wales. Being in the Top 20 was super exciting, and when it came down to Wales and Ireland in the top two, it was a mix of relief and joy. Winning was extra special because I wanted to do it for my mother; I knew she was watching live, and now she’s on her way to see me. It felt amazing and was such an honour to speak in front of Julia Morley, Krystyna Pyszková, and the esteemed panel of judges. Miss Ireland is one of my close friends, so going head-to-head with her was emotional. We were both celebrating our passions, and it was a very close call. I was lucky to get questions related to education and purpose, which felt like fate. Although I would’ve been confident answering a healthcare-related question, I believe I was prepared for anything. Now we’re rehearsing for the finals. I may not be the tallest contestant, but I’m giving it my all. The ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ segment will be part of the finals, and I believe Telangana was truly born to host such a magical event. It’s a magical state, ready for the global stage. This is my second time in India. My first visit was to Delhi and Agra, where I saw the Taj Mahal. Now, seeing Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, and the Ramappa Temple has been incredible; there are too many beautiful places to name. I don’t think any other country matches the craftsmanship of India, especially Telangana. I’ve even learned a bit of the local language — ‘Namaskaram’ and ‘Shukriya’. I’ll take that home with me and share the vibrancy and colour; I’ve loved every second here.
Faith Bwalya, Miss Zambia
I’ll share something funny, it took me just 10 days to prepare for Miss World. I never expected to win; I just knew I’d give it my best. Even now, being in the Top 4 feels surreal. My country has never placed at Miss World before, so I feel like I’m dreaming. It’s a beautiful experience. Preparation for the Head to Head challenge involved really understanding what you’re talking about and being aware of life from different angles. At Miss World, they don’t prep you, they expect you to come as a queen already prepared. My focus was on being calm, suppressing my nerves, and really listening to the questions so I could answer with clarity and confidence. I think that helped me shine. This isn’t my first international pageant. In other contests, sometimes you make friends, sometimes you don’t. But Miss World is different, the women here are truly amazing. Conversations flow naturally, and there’s so much positivity. In Africa, we’re all one — we love to laugh, sing, and dance, and being surrounded by such positive energy has been transformative.
For a long time, my country needed someone to truly invest their heart and soul into pageantry. I’ve always been passionate about it, and I wanted to change the stereotypes about African beauty in the industry. When I came to Miss World, I was happy to show that we bring more than just beauty; it’s about purpose, passion, and intelligence. The first question they asked me was actually the one I had been praying for: about a challenge I faced, how I overcame it, and how it made me a better person. When I heard it, I said, ‘Thank you, God!’ It was a beautiful moment.