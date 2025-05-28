Miss World Finalists Shine in Head to Head Challenge

Faith Bwalya, Miss Zambia

I’ll share something funny, it took me just 10 days to prepare for Miss World. I never expected to win; I just knew I’d give it my best. Even now, being in the Top 4 feels surreal. My country has never placed at Miss World before, so I feel like I’m dreaming. It’s a beautiful experience. Preparation for the Head to Head challenge involved really understanding what you’re talking about and being aware of life from different angles. At Miss World, they don’t prep you, they expect you to come as a queen already prepared. My focus was on being calm, suppressing my nerves, and really listening to the questions so I could answer with clarity and confidence. I think that helped me shine. This isn’t my first international pageant. In other contests, sometimes you make friends, sometimes you don’t. But Miss World is different, the women here are truly amazing. Conversations flow naturally, and there’s so much positivity. In Africa, we’re all one — we love to laugh, sing, and dance, and being surrounded by such positive energy has been transformative.

For a long time, my country needed someone to truly invest their heart and soul into pageantry. I’ve always been passionate about it, and I wanted to change the stereotypes about African beauty in the industry. When I came to Miss World, I was happy to show that we bring more than just beauty; it’s about purpose, passion, and intelligence. The first question they asked me was actually the one I had been praying for: about a challenge I faced, how I overcame it, and how it made me a better person. When I heard it, I said, ‘Thank you, God!’ It was a beautiful moment.