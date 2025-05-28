Raghuvamsh Chavali: Soaring to the Top with ‘Wings Over Concrete’

Known for capturing the quiet elegance of birds amid cityscapes, Raghuvamsh Chavali, a Hyderabad-born photographer now based in Canada, is earning global acclaim for his compelling visual storytelling. His project ‘Wings Over Concrete’ won first place in the Photo Project category at the 10th 35AWARDS, selected from over 4,73,100 entries from 174 countries. Raghuvamsh is one of the few Indian-origin photographers to receive this honour, making waves in the global creative community. Balancing a full-time tech career, his lens fuses nature’s rawness with urban rhythm. In 2025 alone, he not only won multiple 35AWARDS categories but also placed in the Top 50 at the All About Photo Awards and was recognised at the Belfast Photo Festival. In conversation with CE, he opens up about his journey, inspirations, and the art of finding the extraordinary in the ordinary.

How does it feel to receive such a prestigious award?

It’s humbling. Winning first place at 35AWARDS, from over 4,73,100 submissions by 112,700 photographers across 174 countries, still feels surreal. More than a trophy, it affirms years of quiet effort, experimentation, and creative risk. It’s proof that slow growth eventually finds its light.

What does this recognition mean to you?

Personally, it validates the patient process behind the work. Professionally, it opens new doors. It proves that even unconventional storytelling has space in global art.

Tell us about your journey from Hyderabad to Canada.

Growing up in Hyderabad, I explored Indian national parks and urban streets alike, always drawn to wildlife. After moving to Canada in 2021, the contrast in landscapes and climates gave me a fresh perspective. What began as curiosity turned into a passion to document and share what I was seeing.