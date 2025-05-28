Raghuvamsh Chavali: Soaring to the Top with ‘Wings Over Concrete’

Known for capturing the quiet elegance of birds amid cityscapes, Raghuvamsh Chavali, a Hyderabad-born photographer now based in Canada, is earning global acclaim for his compelling visual storytelling. His project ‘Wings Over Concrete’ won first place in the Photo Project category at the 10th 35AWARDS, selected from over 4,73,100 entries from 174 countries. Raghuvamsh is one of the few Indian-origin photographers to receive this honour, making waves in the global creative community. Balancing a full-time tech career, his lens fuses nature’s rawness with urban rhythm. In 2025 alone, he not only won multiple 35AWARDS categories but also placed in the Top 50 at the All About Photo Awards and was recognised at the Belfast Photo Festival. In conversation with CE, he opens up about his journey, inspirations, and the art of finding the extraordinary in the ordinary.
How does it feel to receive such a prestigious award?
It’s humbling. Winning first place at 35AWARDS, from over 4,73,100 submissions by 112,700 photographers across 174 countries, still feels surreal. More than a trophy, it affirms years of quiet effort, experimentation, and creative risk. It’s proof that slow growth eventually finds its light.
What does this recognition mean to you?
Personally, it validates the patient process behind the work. Professionally, it opens new doors. It proves that even unconventional storytelling has space in global art.
Tell us about your journey from Hyderabad to Canada.
Growing up in Hyderabad, I explored Indian national parks and urban streets alike, always drawn to wildlife. After moving to Canada in 2021, the contrast in landscapes and climates gave me a fresh perspective. What began as curiosity turned into a passion to document and share what I was seeing.
Favourite memories from Hyderabad?
Many. Early morning cricket in BHEL, birdwatching at Ameenpur Lake, photo walks around Charminar. And of course, Niloufer chai, Ram ki Bandi dosas, and midnight maggi near DLF.
Was photography always your passion?
Not really. It evolved over time. I was always observant, but it was only after I started noticing nature more deeply that photography became a medium to express what I felt.
When did you first pick up a camera?
During college, with a basic point-and-shoot. A trip to Ooty changed everything — early morning light on tea plantations, mist in the forests, a kingfisher diving by a stream. Those moments made me realise photography could preserve emotion, not just visuals. After my first job, I bought a DSLR and took it seriously.
What’s ‘Wings Over Concrete’ about?
It captures birds soaring through urban spaces — unnoticed, yet graceful. One moment that sparked it was watching pigeons glide between buildings as traffic rumbled below. The series invites viewers to ask: Who really owns the skies?
What inspired this series?
Birds’ flight patterns always fascinated me. Initially, I shot in forests, but the predictability made the images repetitive. In cities, birds adapt to complex architecture. One day, I saw a bird flying past a building and it resembled a sine wave. That changed how I saw the urban landscape — like a stage for silent performers.
How did you plan and execute it? Any challenges?
It took patience and precision. Not every pattern worked. I shot in all kinds of conditions; wind, snow, heat, near buildings and traffic lights. Each setting brought a new challenge, but also unique results. The goal was always to let each image say something.
Is there one image that stands out?
Yes, a red-tailed hawk in flight. Its curved path resembled a human spine. It was poetic and powerful, and remains my personal favourite.
How do you balance creativity and technical precision?
Like rhythm and melody, one ignites, the other structures. I start with an idea but stay open to the unexpected. Some of my best shots happened by chance. That’s the thrill of art.
How do your Indian roots and Canadian experiences shape your art?
India taught me to appreciate contrast and complexity; Canada gave me space, clarity, and confidence. Together, they shaped my perspective; grounded in cultural richness and refined by new environments.
What themes draw you in?
Wildlife, unnoticed patterns, nature vs city contrasts, and quiet moments in loud places. I’m also intrigued by movement, identity, and adaptation.
What does photography mean to you, beyond recognition?
It’s a way to slow down and see. To observe light, stillness, and movement with intention. Recognition helps more people engage with my work, but the real reward is when someone feels something they hadn’t noticed before. That connection is the true success.
What’s next?
‘Wings Over Concrete’ will feature in the URBAN Animals book and Trieste Photo Days 2025 in Italy. I’m expanding it into a photo book with essays. Also, I compose music and have released two original Telugu indie songs in 2024. I am working on more. Both music and photography let me tell stories, just in different ways.