Tuned to remember: Understanding the link between music and memory

When a song is repeatedly played during a particular event — say, the same playlist during every road trip — it strengthens the long-term association between the music and the memory. This is known as the spacing effect, where repetition over time enhances memory retention. Music, in such moments, captures not only sound but also the smell, atmosphere, and emotions present.

Dr Veerender notes that these multi-sensory associations make memories easier to retrieve. “The more the layers of experience connected to a song, the more retrievable the memory becomes,” he underscores.

Another relevant concept is Mood-Congruent Memory, which suggests that people are more likely to recall memories that match their current emotional state. “Mood-Congruent Memory occurs when you recall a moment from your life in which you felt the same way as you do now,” Dr Veerender explains. For instance, listening to a sad song while feeling down can bring up memories of other sad moments, especially those where that very song was present.

Music also plays a crucial role in traditional and collective memory. Songs passed down through generations or tied to cultural rituals are often replayed during ceremonies, reinforcing their emotional impact. When communities share these experiences, the collective association between the event and the music strengthens. In modern contexts, iconic film scenes, national events, or popular broadcasts often use music to anchor emotional resonance. Over time, audiences begin to associate these musical cues with their own life experiences, illustrating how soundtracks become embedded in the broader cultural fabric.

Why it matters

Understanding the deep link between music and memory can help us appreciate both more consciously. It allows us to honour milestones and life transitions by intentionally curating soundtracks for those moments. Creating playlists for significant life chapters can enhance our emotional connection to them.

Moreover, revisiting meaningful songs can offer comfort and emotional grounding, especially during challenging times. Studies have shown that familiar music can even help Alzheimer’s and dementia patients recall memories that seemed otherwise lost, underlining music’s therapeutic and mnemonic power.