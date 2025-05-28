Woman strangles husband, tries to stage it as accident

HYDERABAD: A woman was arrested for reportedly murdering her husband and attempting to make it look like an accident in Vanasthalipuram. According to the police, the accused, identified as N Sirisha, strangled her husband Sabavath Kishan (40) with her scarf.

The victim had been married to Sirisha for the past nine years and they had frequent heated arguments due to ongoing marital issues. Amid growing tensions, Sirisha had recently moved out and was living separately in Hills Colony.

Police said that Sirisha, as part of a premeditated plan, invited Kishan to her residence under the pretext of resolving their issues, where she fatally strangled him after pushing him during an argument. She then tried to portray his death as an accidental fall within the home.

The crime came to light after Kishan’s family filed a complaint. Based on the statement of the couple’s 19-year-old daughter, Vanasthalipuram police registered a case. Sirisha, along with two others, have been taken into custody for questioning as the investigation continues.