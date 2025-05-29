Balconies in Bloom: How Hyderabadis Are Cultivating Nature in Small Spaces

In Hyderabad’s fast-paced urban environment, where space is at a premium, residents are transforming their balconies into lush, vibrant gardens. This growing trend of aesthetic gardening in compact flats is not just about beautifying spaces, it’s about reconnecting with nature, boosting mental well-being, and practicing sustainability in everyday life.

For many Hyderabadis, gardening is a nostalgic thread that links them to their roots. For Sarika, a 46-year-old homemaker from Puppalguda, gardening has always been a passion. “I started gardening a long time ago. Even when space was limited at home, I took to terrace gardening,” she shares, adding, “Planting and nurturing gives me a therapeutic, relaxing experience.”

Her balcony garden features flowering plants, herbs, vegetables, and indoor greenery. With a flair for creativity, Sarika combines DIY and upcycled pots with decorative elements, turning her balcony into a living canvas.

“I let my balcony be my painting, and my plants, pots, and pathways be my palette. My garden is my creative outlet,” she adds.

Despite space constraints, she has mastered the art of selecting smart, space-saving plants and containers. “By God’s grace, I have enough sunlight for my plants,” she says with a smile. She waters them mindfully, according to each species’ needs, and uses homemade compost and organic pest control. Her vibrant garden has become a source of inspiration for neighbours and family members alike.

Vinesh Kumar, a 33-year-old salaried employee living in Manikonda, began his gardening journey inspired by memories of his mother’s balcony and rooftop gardens. His compact green space features flowering plants in clay pots and creatively reused glass bottles, an ideal match for his northeast-facing balcony that receives gentle morning sun.

Though limited in space, Vinesh tends to his plants with care, using spray bottles for watering and inspecting regularly for pests.

“The best part is sitting on the balcony during the mornings and evenings, surrounded by plants, it’s really relaxing,” he says. While no one has directly followed his example yet, he enjoys sharing his progress on social media.