Day 3 of SPIC MACAY cultural bonanza stuns Hyderabad

Come one, come all, let us immerse ourselves in the beauty of Indian tradition and culture! This was the tone on Day 3 of the 10th Annual International Convention of SPIC MACAY, held from 26 May to 1 June at IIT-H.
Children, students, professors, and music connoisseurs listened with unmatched excitement as the evening opened with the vibrant folk traditions of 'Hojagiri', a ritual dance of the Reang (Bru) community from Tripura. Performed by Debasis Reang and his troupe, the dance mesmerised the audience with acrobatic balance, symbolising the five elements of life: fire, water, food, soil, and air.
Next came the dynamic 'Purulia Chhau', a martial folk theatre form from West Bengal. With elaborate masks, dramatic leaps, and rhythmic storytelling, Shri Tarapada Rajak and his troupe brought to life a stirring episode from the Devi Mahatmya, the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. The performance left the young audience enthralled.
The evening session concluded on a contemplative note with the soulful presence of Prahlad Singh Tipaniya, a revered 'Kabir Gayan' artist from Madhya Pradesh. Singing in the Malwa folk tradition, Tipaniya’s music offered more than melody; it was a spiritual experience, echoing Kabir’s timeless messages of inner awakening and social harmony.
"Embracing India's rich cultural heritage, SPIC MACAY celebrates diversity through art, uniting hearts with timeless tradition," said Suman Doonga, director of media at SPIC MACAY and national vice-chairperson.
Later in the evening, humility, brilliance, wit, and decades of wisdom were embodied in one presence: the legendary Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. Children and youngsters had gathered around him on stage, drawn as if by a magnetic force. With gentle grace, he offered ragas like Madhuvanthi, Bheempalasi, and Pahadi, each note a blessing. The children, overcome with wonder, raised their hands above their heads in reverence. Pandit Chaurasia responded with a warm, affectionate smile.
Then came the wonderfully dynamic Abhishek Raghuram, whose energy filled the auditorium. He spoke about his humble Chennai roots before giving Carnatic music its moment in the sun. With astounding command, he moved effortlessly through complex rhythmic patterns and melodic improvisations, drawing the audience into the soul of the tradition. Legendary percussionist Yella Venkateswara Rao played the mridangam so beautifully that it felt as though the gods themselves had been summoned.
Akriti, a young attendee, expressed, "My parents have been pushing me to learn music for a while now, and I didn't want to. But after witnessing Pandit Hariprasad and Abhishek Sir, I feel inspired to learn!"
Indeed, this wasn’t a concert. No, we were shishyas, students, sitting at the feet of great gurus who poured their hearts into their art not for performance, but for transmission — of love, of knowledge, of spirit.