Day 3 of SPIC MACAY cultural bonanza stuns Hyderabad

Come one, come all, let us immerse ourselves in the beauty of Indian tradition and culture! This was the tone on Day 3 of the 10th Annual International Convention of SPIC MACAY, held from 26 May to 1 June at IIT-H.

Children, students, professors, and music connoisseurs listened with unmatched excitement as the evening opened with the vibrant folk traditions of 'Hojagiri', a ritual dance of the Reang (Bru) community from Tripura. Performed by Debasis Reang and his troupe, the dance mesmerised the audience with acrobatic balance, symbolising the five elements of life: fire, water, food, soil, and air.

Next came the dynamic 'Purulia Chhau', a martial folk theatre form from West Bengal. With elaborate masks, dramatic leaps, and rhythmic storytelling, Shri Tarapada Rajak and his troupe brought to life a stirring episode from the Devi Mahatmya, the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. The performance left the young audience enthralled.