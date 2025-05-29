Hyberabad Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reviews Hyderabad’s monsoon readiness

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday said that the state government would take necessary steps to ensure that residents of the city do not face difficulties due to ongoing rainfall.

Prabhakar held a review meeting with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director K Ashok Reddy and senior officials at the Water Board office in Khairatabad. The meeting focused on the 90-day monsoon plan and ongoing project works.

Prabhakar directed officials, from directors to field staff to remain alert during the monsoon season, particularly regarding drinking water supply and sewage management. Stating that GHMC and the Board have identified 146 waterlogging points for regular monitoring, he instructed officials to prevent sewage overflow and ensure the use of residual chlorine to avoid contamination.

The minister said notices had been issued to 16,000 residents to construct Rain Water Harvesting Structure (RWHS) pits. He urged those owning properties above 300 square yards within ORR limits to comply.

He reviewed the Water Board’s financial condition, suggesting measures to boost revenue, curb water wastage and leakages, and take action against illegal sewage connections.

Fresh tenders for streetlights maintenance

Hyderabad: The GHMC Standing Committee has unanimously approved the call for fresh tenders to maintain 5.42 lakh LED streetlights across the city. Until a new agency is finalised, GHMC’s Zonal Commissioners will oversee maintenance, procurement and repairs. Following the expiry of its contract with M/s Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) last month, the GHMC Electrical Wing had placed two proposals before the committee: renewing the EESL contract under revised terms or inviting new tenders