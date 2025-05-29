HYDRAA frees grabbed park land

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA has reclaimed one acre of park land valued at Rs 40 crore in Mytrayee Nagar, Chandanagar, following a complaint received through Prajavani.

Residents of Mytrayee Nagar had alleged that the property had been encroached upon, converted into plots and sold despite being legally classified as park land. Locals also complained that those allegedly responsible for the encroachment continued efforts to assert control over the land.

Following verification, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath identified the one-acre plot reserved for the park and directed personnel and machinery to reclaim the land.

In a separate incident in Ghatkesar, HYDRAA demolished unauthorised boundary walls built across public roads in Jayapuri Colony, located near the ORR. Acting on complaints from affected plot owners, the teams, under Ranganath’s instructions, removed the obstructions on Wednesday. Ranganath inspected and took action at two locations in Hyderabad.