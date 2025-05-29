Jeevan Naidu: Peace of mind is success

He made us laugh with his comic timing, and surprised us with his intensity in serious roles. Jeevan Naidu, the actor known for his standout performances in films like Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Keedaa Cola, Jathi Ratnalu, and many more has effortlessly balanced humour and gravity on-screen. CE had the pleasure of catching up with him for an exclusive one-on-one interaction at his home after a delicious afternoon meal.

How did your journey into films begin?

I used to run a restaurant named Charcoal Barbeque. Many people from the film industry would visit, including Sai Dharam Tej and Viva Harsha. Harsha and I became close, and one day he suggested we make a short film together. That’s how Drunk and Drive happened. We kept making more short films from there. The turning point came when one of my 10th-grade friends, Bharath who was also a classmate of Tharun Bhascker during engineering knew about my interest in films. He introduced me to Tharun. That’s how my journey into cinema really began.

Were you always interested in films?

Absolutely. I’ve always wanted to be a part of this industry. But I was also practical, I knew I needed financial stability before diving in. Without a proper plan, I could have ended up on the streets. So I focused on building a career first and then slowly transitioned into films.

How was your experience working with Tharun Bhascker and Brahmanandam?

Working with Brahmanandam garu, someone we’ve all admired since childhood, was a dream come true. With Tharun, it’s something else altogether, he’s my mentor. He supports everyone he works with and keeps in touch with them. His entire team is shining now because he builds people up, not just casts them.