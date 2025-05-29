Jeevan Naidu: Peace of mind is success

He made us laugh with his comic timing, and surprised us with his intensity in serious roles. Jeevan Naidu, the actor known for his standout performances in films like Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Keedaa Cola, Jathi Ratnalu, and many more has effortlessly balanced humour and gravity on-screen. CE had the pleasure of catching up with him for an exclusive one-on-one interaction at his home after a delicious afternoon meal.
How did your journey into films begin?
I used to run a restaurant named Charcoal Barbeque. Many people from the film industry would visit, including Sai Dharam Tej and Viva Harsha. Harsha and I became close, and one day he suggested we make a short film together. That’s how Drunk and Drive happened. We kept making more short films from there. The turning point came when one of my 10th-grade friends, Bharath who was also a classmate of Tharun Bhascker during engineering knew about my interest in films. He introduced me to Tharun. That’s how my journey into cinema really began.
Were you always interested in films?
Absolutely. I’ve always wanted to be a part of this industry. But I was also practical, I knew I needed financial stability before diving in. Without a proper plan, I could have ended up on the streets. So I focused on building a career first and then slowly transitioned into films.
How was your experience working with Tharun Bhascker and Brahmanandam?
Working with Brahmanandam garu, someone we’ve all admired since childhood, was a dream come true. With Tharun, it’s something else altogether, he’s my mentor. He supports everyone he works with and keeps in touch with them. His entire team is shining now because he builds people up, not just casts them.
Your role in Keedaa Cola left a lasting impression. Tell us about it.
There were some hilarious moments! For example, there’s a yoga scene where I sit beside Vishu. We start speaking in English, and then I fart. Vishu says, ‘Anna always farts’. That actually happens in real life, if I eat dal, that’s it! It runs in the family; my grandfather was the same. But now I’m on a diet, so I’m safe. (laughs) Tharun always includes real-life bits in his films, and that’s what makes them so relatable.
That ‘Butler English’ scene was iconic. What went into that performance?
I do know English, and I can speak properly. But when someone speaks broken English, I instinctively mirror them. Tharun garu told me to be natural, and most directors say the same. That’s my strength. I hate forced seriousness. If a situation feels too serious, I just walk away. I love being happy and spreading that energy.
What’s your daily routine when you’re not shooting?
I wake up early, eat well, and hit the gym and spend around 4-5 hours there. I hang out with my friends for a couple of hours, disturb them a bit, and then get back to working out. After that, I either ask my cook to make something delicious or cook myself. If I’m cooking, it usually means my mood’s off. Then I nap, meet some friends again, or just chill at home watching TV.
What kind of content do you watch?
I watch a lot on Netflix, mostly English content. But I check if there’s a Telugu or Hindi audio option because some dialogues are just too fast to follow. I prefer action movies. In web series, Delhi Crime and Scam 1992 really stayed with me. I binge-watched Scam with popcorn, peanuts, cashews, and water — switched off my phone and watched the whole thing in one go.
You recently co-hosted a show with anchor Suma on Aha. How was that?
Director Nitin and Bharath asked me to be myself — serious about cooking but full of fun. When I wear a chef’s coat, a different energy takes over. I’ve run a restaurant, so I take cooking seriously. But midway through the show, they reminded me it’s a comedy, not a cooking competition! (laughs) I accidentally let some cuss words slip, and Suma akka reassured me: “Don’t worry, they’ll edit it out!” The show was a hit. Earlier, people in the 30-35 age group liked me. Now, even families — mothers, sisters — recognise me and appreciate my work.
Do you cook when you’re upset?
Cooking is therapeutic for me. When I’m upset, I don’t argue, I cook. I’ll buy some chicken, call my driver, and we’ll cook together. I experiment with new recipes from my journals. I always cook at home and rarely eat outside. If there’s a function, I pay close attention to how food is prepared. I want my hosts to feel appreciated.
What keeps you motivated in life?
New characters and stories. Every film gives me hope for a brighter future. I never think, ‘This is my last role.’ I choose roles based on what I can contribute, and I give my all. Of course, money is important too — pay me well, and I’ll give you everything I’ve got.
Tell us about working on Jathi Ratnalu and your friendship with Priyadarshi.
Darshi and I go way back. We studied at the same college and lived near each other. We share a strong bond. Anudeep, the director, also used to visit my restaurant. He’s a laugh riot. I remember a tall girl walking into the Jathi Ratnalu set and being told she was the heroine — that’s when I met Faria Abdullah. Now she’s a good friend. We’re working together on Gurram Paapi Reddy, directed by Murali Manohar Reddy garu. Faria’s not just a great actress but also very friendly.
What does success mean to you?
Peace of mind. Being able to live happily, travel freely, and knowing that your family and friends are there for you — that’s success. Even if you have Rs100 crores in the bank, it’s worthless without peace.
What upcoming projects are you excited about?
I’m working on a Netflix web series directed by Mallik Ram, it’s shaping up brilliantly. Then there’s 12A Railway Colony with Allari Naresh, where I play a key role. Nani Kasargadda and Dr Anil Vishwanath have been incredibly supportive.
I also have a film with Raj Kandukuri in which I play a villain. In some films I’ll be a comic villain, in others a serious one. I’m also part of a project on Aha titled Diwana, directed by Srikanth. And if Tharun Bhascker ever feels a character suits me, I’m always ready to be a part of his vision. He and his mother have my heartfelt gratitude.
What message would you like to share with your fans?
To all my fans, friends, and brothers — I’m always around in public, no hiding. You can come meet me anytime. My message is simple: study well, settle in life, and stay ready because opportunities can knock anytime. Hyderabad and Telangana are brimming with chances — you just have to grab them. And please, watch films in theatres! That experience is unmatched.