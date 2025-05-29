Leeza AI rewiring autism care

Talking about the technologies that power Leeza, the founder said, “Leeza AI uses Flutter for mobile development and MERN stack for web. Our assessment engine and progress reporting tools are hosted on a secure cloud. AI integrations help in report summarisation and appointment optimisation, and soon, caregiver guidance through our upcoming LMS.”

Ibrahim explained that Leeza is a hybrid model. While they use APIs like OpenAI for language-based interpretation, the scoring engine and recommendation pathways are custom-built based on clinical logic and practitioner feedback, not user data. “The foundation is based on globally trusted clinical protocols, adapted for digital self-use,” he noted.

How does it work?

The user journey begins with a free screening. These are digitised self-report assessments originally developed by clinicians and validated by organisations like the NHS. Once completed, users receive AI-generated interpretations and personalised reports. Based on their region and needs, they’re matched with verified healthcare providers (doctors, psychologists, genetic counsellors). Post consultation or diagnosis, families can choose therapy or training services. “Soon, our Progress Tracking System (PTS) will enable ongoing monitoring and personalised therapy guidance. Our target users are families of neurodivergent children, especially in underserved areas. We cater to both digitally active middle-income urban families and lower-income households that lack access to specialised care,” explained the founder.

Asked about data privacy and security, he said that they are actively working toward GDPR and DPDPA compliance. All personally identifiable information (PII) is encrypted and only shared with healthcare professionals if a user opts into a service. No third-party sharing is permitted. Data access is tightly controlled and based on explicit user consent.

“Designing a platform for low-bandwidth areas, ensuring accessibility for non-tech-savvy caregivers, and adapting assessments across diverse literacy and cultural contexts were key challenges,” pointed out Mohammed Mohsin, Chief Technical Officer. “Building secure, modular systems for seamless appointments and structured therapy onboarding also required deep iteration,” he shared, further adding, “We are not HIPAA-compliant yet but maintain best practices in data handling.”

Highlighting few features designed to help with communication, learning, or emotional understanding for autistic users Ibrahim explained, “We’ve built a Progress Tracking System (PTS) that helps therapists assign tasks and measure improvement. Tools like emotion detection and mood tracking are in our future roadmap. And we’ve onboarded 14 active healthcare providers and four partner clinics. Their insights shaped our digital assessments, reporting tools, and therapy onboarding.”

“The platform was born out of my personal experience as a computer science graduate who witnessed a loved one struggle with autism diagnosis and care. The pain of misinformation, high costs, and social stigma became the catalyst for creating Leeza AI, to ensure no family faces these challenges alone,” he revealed.

By 2026, they aim to onboard 780 healthcare providers and scale Leeza AI globally, beginning with partnerships in Mexico and MENA. They’re building toward a world where early autism care is localised, affordable, and integrated into public health and education systems.

“We engage caregivers, therapists, and community leaders from the design stage. All features are created for accessibility, using simple UX, regional adaptation, and culturally sensitive language. Our goal is to build not just smart tools, but inclusive, human-centered ones that empower neurodivergent families across every context,” he concluded.