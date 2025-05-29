New flyover to free traffic flow on Hyderabad’s busiest road

HYDERABAD: To enhance urban connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the city under the state government’s prestigious project – the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme – GHMC will construct a two-lane unidirectional flyover at NFCL Junction at Banjara Hills, one two-lane unidirectional underpass, and one three-lane unidirectional flyover at TV9 Junction, Banjara Hills.

The NFCL Junction flyover, a two-lane unidirectional flyover from Banjara Hills Road No. 3 towards GVK Mall, will have a total width of 8.5 mts (0.5 mts crash barrier on either side), with a 7.5 mts carriageway, a viaduct with the required obligatory span to facilitate traffic below the flyover, and reinforced earth wall approaches to the viaduct.

The underpass at TV9 Junction will be a two-lane underpass (i.e., from NFCL Junction towards Srinagar Colony) with a total width of 10 mts (outer to outer), a 7.5 mts carriageway, a footpath/drainage-cum-utility duct of 0.75 mts on the sides, retaining wall approaches, and an underground sump of two lakh litres capacity for the underpass.