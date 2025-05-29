New flyover to free traffic flow on Hyderabad’s busiest road

HYDERABAD: To enhance urban connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the city under the state government’s prestigious project – the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme – GHMC will construct a two-lane unidirectional flyover at NFCL Junction at Banjara Hills, one two-lane unidirectional underpass, and one three-lane unidirectional flyover at TV9 Junction, Banjara Hills.
The NFCL Junction flyover, a two-lane unidirectional flyover from Banjara Hills Road No. 3 towards GVK Mall, will have a total width of 8.5 mts (0.5 mts crash barrier on either side), with a 7.5 mts carriageway, a viaduct with the required obligatory span to facilitate traffic below the flyover, and reinforced earth wall approaches to the viaduct.
The underpass at TV9 Junction will be a two-lane underpass (i.e., from NFCL Junction towards Srinagar Colony) with a total width of 10 mts (outer to outer), a 7.5 mts carriageway, a footpath/drainage-cum-utility duct of 0.75 mts on the sides, retaining wall approaches, and an underground sump of two lakh litres capacity for the underpass.
The three-lane unidirectional flyover from Mugdha Junction towards NFCL Junction on Banjara Hills Road No. 3 will have a total width of 12 mts (0.5 mts crash barrier on either side), with an 11 mts carriageway, a viaduct with the required obligatory span to facilitate traffic below the flyover, and RE wall approaches to the viaduct.
These works, costing around Rs 368 crore, are part of the H-CITI project. The state government has given administrative sanction for an amount of 5,942 crore for the H-CITI project and permitted GHMC to call tenders for as many as 23 projects (32 works) in five packages by issuing an order on December 5, 2024.
In this connection, GHMC has invited proposals from agencies for the proposed two flyovers and an underpass. The scope of work includes investigation, surveying, design, preparation of detailed engineering, and execution and construction of the project under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC)/turnkey basis with a one-year defect liability period.
GHMC officials said that multilevel steel flyovers/grade separators at NFCL Junction and TV9 Junction will be constructed with standard viaducts and obligatory spans, crash barriers, approach slabs, pier protection works, and anti-carbonation painting on the exposed concrete surfaces, among other features.