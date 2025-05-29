Public Garden lake in Nampally to be restored at Rs 34.5 lakh

HYDERABAD: The popular Public Garden in Nampally has been taken up for restoration to bring the iconic place back to its glory. Thanks to the state government’s commitment to environmental conservation, the project is being undertaken after years of neglect.

Undertaken by the Environmental Foundation of India (EFI) as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the project is supported by officials from the chief minister’s office and the Horticulture department.

The process involves deweeding and desilting of nutrient-loaded sludge that has accumulated in the lake. The lake will be strengthened, embankments will be lined with jute pitching, and native grass will be planted. As many as 20 panels and a twin aerator system will be installed to cleanse the water.

“With an estimated budget of Rs 34.50 lakh for the first phase of restoration, efforts have been underway for the last 20 days and are expected to be completed by the end of June, in time for the monsoons,” EFI founder Arun Krishnamurthy said.