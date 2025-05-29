Ruchika Lohiya: I write for the people

Writing, it seems, is a soul gift for the passionate Ruchika, who regularly journaled as a child. “Whenever something bad happened, or someone said something hurtful, I would journal. It was and is my solace,” she shares. She once aspired to be a model and actress but soon realised those weren’t her paths. With fire in her belly and a need to prove herself to her worried parents, Ruchika turned to poetry and storytelling online. Today, she is comfortable with who she is, a refreshing contrast in an age of online pretenses. “I am very emotional, and I pour it into my writing,” she adds.

A recent Hindi poem on anxiety, which she so beautifully recites on Instagram, is bound to make you stop, listen, and feel. Ruchika’s formula is simple — being authentic. She reveals, “During my journey as a poet, people advised me to read other poets’ work, which I studiously did. But what that did was toy with my authenticity. Now, I stick to my style.”

Much of her content also advocates for women, a cause many are vocal about today. But what sets Ruchika apart is her unique style and the heart she puts into it. “I have my lived experiences — it starts at home, where we women question why we are told to do certain things or forbidden from others. I don’t want gender inequality to exist anymore,” she passionately states.

She may be only 24, but her audience spans generations of listeners — something Ruchika finds heartwarming. What truly makes her beam with joy, however, is the impact her work has had. “In one show, there was a girl whose leg had been amputated. She cried the whole time; afterward, she told me my poems had given her hope to go on. I started crying too…” recalls Ruchika, her voice faltering as she takes a moment to return to the present.

Indeed, her path has taught her much about life, for she leaves us with deep thoughts, “Life has taught me not to make plans! I wanted to do all sorts of things, but when poetry came into my life, it became slow and steady. I learned that kabhi-kabhi, you need to leave it to the Universe.”