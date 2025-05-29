Ruchika Lohiya: I write for the people

As human beings, we feel so much every day, don’t we? Joy, sadness, fear, confusion, anxiety and whatnot. Yet, we rarely speak openly about our lives, often wondering when we shall see light at the end of the tunnel. That’s when you remember to tune into Ruchika Lohiya’s poetry and storytelling, which offer comfort as they blend deep emotions with expressive thoughts in Hindi and English. Her show Chikka on Roll, at Aaromale - Cafe and Creative Community in Film Nagar, left audiences moved. Later, she sat down with CE to share her journey into poetry, life perspectives, and more.
For the poet, who hails from Jodhpur, Hyderabad is as warm as it gets… the weather, yes, but the people even more. “People are hospitable here. The beauty of Hyderabad is how it strikes a balance between modernity and culture. It’s a slow city, and people aren’t in a rush. I like that,” she notes.
Chikka on Roll — interesting name, but what was the premise? ‘Chikka’ is Ruchika’s online moniker, and her show explored the many challenges our 20s bring: adulting, love, friendships, mental health, healing, and more. But entering this unique profession today isn’t easy. “When I finished writing, it felt beautiful — it had always been in my heart, though some things couldn’t be shared even with family. But such platforms, in Hyderabad or elsewhere, let me bring something relatable to all. I write for the people,” she says, smiling.
Writing, it seems, is a soul gift for the passionate Ruchika, who regularly journaled as a child. “Whenever something bad happened, or someone said something hurtful, I would journal. It was and is my solace,” she shares. She once aspired to be a model and actress but soon realised those weren’t her paths. With fire in her belly and a need to prove herself to her worried parents, Ruchika turned to poetry and storytelling online. Today, she is comfortable with who she is, a refreshing contrast in an age of online pretenses. “I am very emotional, and I pour it into my writing,” she adds.
A recent Hindi poem on anxiety, which she so beautifully recites on Instagram, is bound to make you stop, listen, and feel. Ruchika’s formula is simple — being authentic. She reveals, “During my journey as a poet, people advised me to read other poets’ work, which I studiously did. But what that did was toy with my authenticity. Now, I stick to my style.”
Much of her content also advocates for women, a cause many are vocal about today. But what sets Ruchika apart is her unique style and the heart she puts into it. “I have my lived experiences — it starts at home, where we women question why we are told to do certain things or forbidden from others. I don’t want gender inequality to exist anymore,” she passionately states.
She may be only 24, but her audience spans generations of listeners — something Ruchika finds heartwarming. What truly makes her beam with joy, however, is the impact her work has had. “In one show, there was a girl whose leg had been amputated. She cried the whole time; afterward, she told me my poems had given her hope to go on. I started crying too…” recalls Ruchika, her voice faltering as she takes a moment to return to the present.
Indeed, her path has taught her much about life, for she leaves us with deep thoughts, “Life has taught me not to make plans! I wanted to do all sorts of things, but when poetry came into my life, it became slow and steady. I learned that kabhi-kabhi, you need to leave it to the Universe.”