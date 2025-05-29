Sucheta Pal: Teaching Fitness Is My Purpose

Nervous smiles, stress, and self-doubt. Then she walked in, with a calm aura. With her hour-long wellness session ‘The Revitalised Mom - 10x Your Energy session’, celebrity coach and maternal fitness educator Sucheta Pal taught mothers how to boost energy, ease stress, and reconnect — without a gym. At the end of the session, there were radiant smiles, calmness, and confidence in the room. CE spoke to Sucheta, who made Zumba a household name in India and is still continuing to bust fitness myths around pregnancy and postpartum.

Excerpts

You created India’s first-of-its-kind science-backed fitness programme called Mom.Bod.Strong. Can you please tell us a little about it?

I had a high-flying career in fitness, travelling and performing globally. In my second semester, I did a seven-city tour, showing that pregnancy is not a disease. Two months postpartum, I went on stage and literally peed mid-performance. I was shocked to learn this is considered normal postpartum. I also noticed my energy levels dropped after giving birth. Coming from the fitness industry, I realised it didn’t have the answers. So, I invested time, money, and effort to create Mom.Bod.Strong — a comprehensive guide offering science-backed education about the postpartum body and research-based core and pelvic floor exercises. Essentially, it’s a blueprint for returning to fitness the right way.

How did you get into fitness?

When I was younger, I moved from Ranchi to Mumbai for a job, drawn into the city’s fast-paced life. A poor lifestyle took a toll on my health, leading to gut issues. After visits to gastroenterologists, therapists, and psychiatrists, I was diagnosed with IBS and anxiety disorder. I even shared in my TEDx talk that I had thoughts of taking my own life. I’ve been through the darkest phase of my life, but I’m here today because the universe intervened. What truly helped me was movement and dance. I realised that dancing brought me joy, especially when I taught it. This shift led me to leave corporate life behind. After marriage, I moved to the US and became hooked on Zumba, eventually earning certification as a Zumba trainer. When the CEO of Zumba sought to expand internationally, I was chosen to grow the brand in India as a Zumba Education Specialist. Fitness became my purpose, and teaching it has always brought me joy.