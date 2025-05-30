Cyber cells in seven zones to combat cybercrime in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday inaugurated Zonal Cyber Cells (ZCCs) across all seven zones. Speaking at a press meet at the CCS office, Basheerbagh, he said each cell will operate under the supervision of the respective DCP.

The initiative aims to deliver swift, localised responses to the rising threat of cybercrime. The ZCCs will serve as dedicated hubs within each zone for registering complaints, investigating cases, blocking fraudulent transactions and ensuring maximum refunds to victims. They will also provide timely support and collaborate with the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) and external cyber forensic experts for complex investigations.

Since its establishment in 2010, the CCPS has struggled to keep pace with the surge in cybercrime. Registered cases increased from 351 in 2015 to 3,111 in 2024 — a nearly 10-fold rise. Recognising this, Hyderabad police have decentralised cybercrime handling by setting up ZCCs.

Staffed by 61 personnel — including seven sub-inspectors, three head constables, 36 police constables, and eight home guards — the ZCCs will act as task forces assisting local police in case detection, investigation, and refund facilitation.

Cyber Crime DCP D Kavitha highlighted that these dedicated units possess the specialised skills required for cyber investigations, which local stations often lack.

The police urge citizens to report cybercrimes via the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline or at nearby police stations. Complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal are forwarded to ZCCs for prompt action, strengthening Hyderabad’s digital security framework.