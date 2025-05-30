Day 4 of SPIC MACAY musical event a treat to all the senses

The fourth day of the 10th International Convention of SPIC MACAY at IIT Hyderabad kicked off with the same vibrant energy and spiritual pulse as Day 3.

First up was an Odissi performance by Padma Shri Datuk Ramli Ibrahim. Conceptualised and choreographed by the maestro himself, the piece was a poetic celebration of 'Basant Ritu' — spring in all its blossoming glory. Draped in hues of red and orange, dancers brought Radha and Krishna to life against the rhythms of awakening nature. This moved into a powerful depiction of Surya, the Sun God, in his chariot of seven horses, a symbolic fusion of Vedic cosmology and classical dance. The maestro’s vision and the ensemble’s grace transported the audience into a realm where devotion and nature converged.

The energy then shifted, but also stayed just as intense, with an electrifying Pung Cholom performance by Khumukchan Romendro Singh. It was rhythm, precision, and spiritual intensity rolled into one. With acrobatic leaps, spinning pirouettes, and that hypnotic blend of dance and drumming, he demonstrated the sacred precision of the Manipuri tradition, rooted in Nata Sankirtana. Every beat was more than rhythm — it was a prayer. The audience watched in awe as art became meditation, and movement became mantra.