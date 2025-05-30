Day 4 of SPIC MACAY musical event a treat to all the senses

The fourth day of the 10th International Convention of SPIC MACAY at IIT Hyderabad kicked off with the same vibrant energy and spiritual pulse as Day 3.
First up was an Odissi performance by Padma Shri Datuk Ramli Ibrahim. Conceptualised and choreographed by the maestro himself, the piece was a poetic celebration of 'Basant Ritu' — spring in all its blossoming glory. Draped in hues of red and orange, dancers brought Radha and Krishna to life against the rhythms of awakening nature. This moved into a powerful depiction of Surya, the Sun God, in his chariot of seven horses, a symbolic fusion of Vedic cosmology and classical dance. The maestro’s vision and the ensemble’s grace transported the audience into a realm where devotion and nature converged.
The energy then shifted, but also stayed just as intense, with an electrifying Pung Cholom performance by Khumukchan Romendro Singh. It was rhythm, precision, and spiritual intensity rolled into one. With acrobatic leaps, spinning pirouettes, and that hypnotic blend of dance and drumming, he demonstrated the sacred precision of the Manipuri tradition, rooted in Nata Sankirtana. Every beat was more than rhythm — it was a prayer. The audience watched in awe as art became meditation, and movement became mantra.
As dusk settled in, another session began and it was time to melt into melody. The evening opened with a soul-soothing Carnatic violin concert by Padma Shri Vidushi A Kanyakumari, a legend whose strings speak the language of the divine. Seated in the centre amidst listeners, she carved a musical path that was both technically brilliant and emotionally tender. From the powerful invocations of ‘Maha Ganapathim’ to the soul-touching beauty of Tyagaraja’s compositions and a heartfelt rendition of ‘Humko Man Ki Shakti Dena,’ her bow wove a story of devotion with every stroke.
She was accompanied by Shri DSR Moorthy on the mridangam, Anirudh Athreya on the kanjira, and Shiva Teja on the violin. These musicians brought layers of rhythm and harmony, making the concert feel less like a performance and more like a sacred gathering. Together, they created a soundscape so rich and so textured that it felt like music was all that existed.
Just when the soul thought it couldn’t be moved any more, the evening concluded with a powerful Hindustani vocal recital by Padma Shri Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, one of the most resonant voices of the Jaipur-Atrauli Gharana. Her voice glided through the ragas like a sacred river — calm, deep, and profoundly moving. A perfect end to a day that was less about performance, and more about presence.