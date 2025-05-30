Glamour meets grit ahead of Miss World finale in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The 72nd Miss World grand finale, set for May 31, promises more than glitz — it is the culmination of months of preparation, emotion and determination for the over 100 contestants representing countries from across the globe.

Hitex Exhibition Centre, the venue, is abuzz with last-minute rehearsals. Contestants glide across the stage in synchronised choreography, their steps timed to the second, their movements a reflection of both grace and grit.

Behind the glamour, there is a hum of focus. Security has been tightened, with the event team ensuring operations run seamlessly. While the world will see glamour on the stage, backstage tells a story of shared nerves, camaraderie and cultural exchange.

Miss New Zealand, Samantha Poole, took a brief moment between rehearsals to share her thoughts. “We’ve been preparing intensely,” she said. “There’s a lot of staging and coordination, but all of us are used to this kind of setting. What’s special is the atmosphere — we’re cheering each other on, staying mentally strong.”

Even during brief breaks, the spirit of community is evident. Contestants lounge in groups, sipping coffee, exchanging laughs and stealing moments of calm before the final curtain rises.

Organisers have remained tight-lipped about the finer details of the show. This has added a layer of intrigue to the evening.