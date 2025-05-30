Transport department tightens school bus fitness checks ahead of new academic year in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With the new academic year approaching, the Transport department has ramped up fitness inspections of school buses to ensure student safety.

Joint Transport Commissioner C Ramesh stated that of the 1,257 school buses currently in operation, only 740, around 58%, have received fitness certificates since May 15. Inspections will continue until the academic term begins.

Statewide, about 31,225 buses serve educational institutions. It is to be noted that annual fitness certification is mandatory for all such vehicles, evaluating their mechanical condition and safety features before they are cleared to transport students. Since certificates expire on May 15 each year, pre-academic inspections are crucial.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, bus drivers must have a valid heavy vehicle driving licence and be under 60 years of age. Additionally, an attendant must accompany students on every trip. Buses must be equipped with essential safety items such as a first-aid kit, fire extinguisher, and up-to-date documentation, including registration papers and a valid fitness certificate.

Previous inspections uncovered serious violations, including faulty brake systems, worn-out tires, and blocked emergency exits. In response, the department has strengthened enforcement, deploying special teams across all zones to conduct rigorous checks and take action against violators.

“Educational institute vehicles without a valid fitness certificate will not be allowed to operate,” an RTA official warned.