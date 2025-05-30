Two more held in human organ trafficking case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a major development in the interstate human organ trafficking case, the Telangana CID arrested two key accused, Shankaran and N Ramya, in Chennai on May 26. They were brought to Hyderabad and remanded in judicial custody on May 29.

The case began with a complaint on January 21 about suspicious activities at Alakananda Multi-Speciality Hospital in Saroornagar. Initially registered at the Saroornagar PS, the case was handed over to the CID on April 24.

CID officials revealed the accused lured vulnerable individuals from Tamil Nadu with false job promises, trafficked them to Hyderabad, and conducted illegal kidney transplants — earning up to Rs 10 lakh per surgery, of which Rs 4–5 lakh went to donors.

With these arrests, 15 people are now in custody. Seven suspects, including Pavan and Poornachander, remain at large. The investigation is being led by CID DG Shikha Goel, with SP S. Srinivas and team.