Cops to monitor cattle transport ahead of Bakrid in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana DGP Dr Jitender on Friday said that, in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival, round-the-clock inter-state and inter-district check posts have been set up to prevent the illegal transportation of cattle. Veterinary doctors have also been deployed at each check post for immediate assistance.

He stated that the transportation of cows and other animals is governed by various laws and warned that anyone attempting to disturb law and order would face legal action. Appropriate cases would be registered against such persons.

As a proactive measure, the police have conducted meetings with peace committees, cattle transporters and butchers across the state to sensitise them about the legal requirements and consequences of unlawful activities. Previous offenders have been bound over to ensure compliance.

The DGP urged the public not to believe in rumours and emphasised that those attempting to spread misinformation or disturb communal harmony would be dealt with as per the law.