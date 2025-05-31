Countdown to the crown: Beauty queens open up ahead of big finale

As the much-anticipated Miss World finale approaches, contestants are immersed in intense rehearsals, preparing to take centre stage. While audiences around the globe eagerly await to see who will wear the crown on the midnight of May 31, Shreya Veronica speaks with five beauty queens who have stood out by qualifying in two separate categories: the Top Model round and the Talent round. Each share their journey and preparation, reflecting on their experiences as they edge closer to the final day.
Aurélie Joachim, Miss Martinique
“It’s been a fascinating journey,” says Aurélie, adding, “At first, I lacked confidence, especially since Miss Martinique had won last year, but support from others helped me believe in myself.” She emphasises that modeling is more than appearance, stating, “It’s about inner values. Our outfits expressed strength and identity.” Her minimal skincare routine includes soap, cream, and orange juice for dry skin. A fitness enthusiast, she won the Sports round thanks to her active lifestyle and love for badminton. “I’m nervous but excited. I love dancing and plan to enjoy every moment. Telangana has been wonderful and I hope to come back here,” she shares.
Nandini Gupta, Miss India
“My Top Model experience was magical,” says Nandini, who wore Archana Kochhar and a black velvet lehenga by Rohit Bal titled ‘Kaayanat’ — ‘bloom in the universe’. “I felt like I bloomed on stage, as if blessed from above,” she adds. She believes in eating right for good skin, explaining, “Nutrition is key. Fresh produce, pulses, and fruits are part of my everyday life.” Finale prep has been intense, but Nandini is excited: “The stage at Hitex is massive, just like Telugu cinema. The world will be mesmerised by the grandeur and the message of ‘Beauty with Purpose’. I’m thankful to Telangana and Miss World for this magical opportunity.”
Selma Kamanya, Miss Namibia
“Winning the Top Model round wasn’t about clothes, it was about expressing my authentic self,” says Selma. She values organic skincare and connects deeply with Indian beauty traditions. “Fitness is a big part of my life. When you feel good inside, it shows on the outside,” she adds. With the finale approaching, Selma feels a mix of excitement and emotion, expressing, “This journey has been one of self-discovery. I’m grateful for every step.”
Jasmine Gerhardt, Miss Ireland
A model since 17, Jasmine returned to the stage after a break for her education. “Being back here in Telangana has been incredible; I gave it my all,” she states. Wearing a lehenga by Archana Kochhar was a special moment. “It felt like carrying a piece of your (Indian) culture,” she shares. Her other outfit, crafted from Irish materials, represented her roots. She swears by her Biofresh skincare and prioritises healthy routines and hydration.
Marie Princesse Ndoun Issie, Miss Cameroon
Though not a professional singer, Marie found strength in gospel music. “Singing ‘Goodness of God’ was my way of giving thanks. I wanted others to feel His presence too,” says Marie. The Top Model round was challenging. “I gain weight easily, so I had to be careful with diet and exercise,” she adds. Still, she’s proud of her efforts. “As we approach the finale, I feel nervous yet hopeful. We’re all here representing our nations. I’ve worked hard for this moment, but in the end, I trust in God’s plan,” she expresses.
Swathi Matam on Judging the Top Model round
“It was an honour to judge the Top Model round,” says Swathi Matam, co-founder of Myriti, adding, “Every contestant brought unique talent, making judging both exciting and tough.” She was particularly impressed by Miss Martinique. “Aurélie stood out not just in modelling but also as a Sports round runner-up. Her stage presence was unmatched,” Swathi shares, adding, “Judging was based on two main criteria: the Best Designer Award, highlighting creativity and craftsmanship, and modelling performance, which focused on confidence, grace, and how well contestants showcased the outfits.”