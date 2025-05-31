Day 5 of SPIC MACAY fest a warm, melodic embrace

The 10th International Convention of SPIC MACAY, being held at IIT Hyderabad, continued to unfold a vibrant tapestry of sacred music and deep cultural immersion on Day 5.

The day began with a diverse array of workshops that showcased India’s cultural and spiritual depth. Participants started their mornings with Hatha Yoga sessions led by Swami Tyagarajananda and Zarna Mohan, alongside tranquil meditation sessions with the Brahma Kumaris offering a grounding start steeped in discipline and mindfulness.

There was Dhrupad training by Ustad Wasiffuddin Dagar, and Hindustani vocal sessions by Jayateerth Mevundi, giving young participants a direct experience of India’s classical music traditions. Adding a Western twist, the Neemrana Music Foundation Choir introduced foundational elements of Western classical music and harmony, offering a rare blend of global and local musical pedagogy.

Visual and performing arts had their moment in the spotlight too. Kathakali was taught by veteran Kalamandalam Balasubramaniam, bringing the dramatic storytelling dance form alive. Participants also explored traditional art through hands-on sessions in Gond painting with Bhajju Shyam, Majuli mask-making with Hem Chandra Goswami, Cheriyal painting with D Vaikuntam, and Kalamkari with Niranjan Jonnalagadda — each rooted in centuries-old folk traditions.

The afternoon took on a spiritual tone. A meditative choral performance by the Neemrana Music Foundation Choir opened the session, gracefully blending Indian and Western sacred music motifs. This was followed by a deeply moving Shabad Kirtan by Bhai Gurudev Singh Hazuri, who performed Sikh devotional hymns that filled the hall with peace and introspection.