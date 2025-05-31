Day 5 of SPIC MACAY fest a warm, melodic embrace
The 10th International Convention of SPIC MACAY, being held at IIT Hyderabad, continued to unfold a vibrant tapestry of sacred music and deep cultural immersion on Day 5.
The day began with a diverse array of workshops that showcased India’s cultural and spiritual depth. Participants started their mornings with Hatha Yoga sessions led by Swami Tyagarajananda and Zarna Mohan, alongside tranquil meditation sessions with the Brahma Kumaris offering a grounding start steeped in discipline and mindfulness.
There was Dhrupad training by Ustad Wasiffuddin Dagar, and Hindustani vocal sessions by Jayateerth Mevundi, giving young participants a direct experience of India’s classical music traditions. Adding a Western twist, the Neemrana Music Foundation Choir introduced foundational elements of Western classical music and harmony, offering a rare blend of global and local musical pedagogy.
Visual and performing arts had their moment in the spotlight too. Kathakali was taught by veteran Kalamandalam Balasubramaniam, bringing the dramatic storytelling dance form alive. Participants also explored traditional art through hands-on sessions in Gond painting with Bhajju Shyam, Majuli mask-making with Hem Chandra Goswami, Cheriyal painting with D Vaikuntam, and Kalamkari with Niranjan Jonnalagadda — each rooted in centuries-old folk traditions.
The afternoon took on a spiritual tone. A meditative choral performance by the Neemrana Music Foundation Choir opened the session, gracefully blending Indian and Western sacred music motifs. This was followed by a deeply moving Shabad Kirtan by Bhai Gurudev Singh Hazuri, who performed Sikh devotional hymns that filled the hall with peace and introspection.
The spiritual crescendo came with the Qawwali performance by the Warsi Brothers, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees, whose commanding vocals and poetic depth left the audience both energised and contemplative. The rhythmic fervour of their performance drew roaring applause and quiet spiritual reflection in equal measure.
As night fell, the stage belonged to two titans of Indian classical music. Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, sitar maestro and Padma Shri awardee, opened the evening with a raga performance of great emotional depth and technical finesse. He was joined by Janaab Hafeez Ahmed Alvi on the tabla. His intuitive accompaniment created a dynamic interplay.
The day concluded with a majestic performance by Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, a master of the Kirana and Gwalior gharanas, whose resonant voice captivated the audience. Supported by Keshav Joshi (tabla), Narendra L Nayak (harmonium), and Shivraj Patil (tanpura), the ensemble delivered a performance that embodied the timeless soul of Hindustani classical music.